Taylor Swift Makes More From One Concert Than BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Earns in a Year

Taylor Swift’s concert earnings can outshine the yearly paycheck of one of the most powerful executives in finance. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, who has led the global investment firm since 1988, took home USD 36.7 million in total compensation in 2024. Yet, the pop superstar can make more than that from just a single performance.

Fink’s pay package includes a USD 1.5 million base salary, alongside cash bonuses and stock awards. According to Fortune, his 2024 total was 33% higher than the previous year. BlackRock, founded in 1988, is one of the largest asset management companies in the world, serving clients like Microsoft and Credit Suisse.

How much does Taylor Swift make per concert?

Swift, who has 12 No. 1 hits and 59 top-10 Billboard tracks, continues to set records in the music industry. Her Eras Tour reportedly grossed over USD 3.2 billion, making it the highest-grossing tour in U.S. music history. Reports estimate she earned around USD 13.6 million per show during the tour, nearly nine times Fink’s base salary.

In 2024, Taylor Swift also performed six exclusive shows in Singapore, earning about USD 3 million for each. Even at that lower figure, her per-show earnings still doubled Fink’s annual base salary.

Here’s how Taylor Swift’s tour earnings compare to CEO pay

Comparing Fink’s full USD 36.7 million package to Swift’s tour earnings still places the pop singer ahead. Her debut Fearless Tour in 2009 grossed USD 66.5 million, over USD 30 million more than Fink’s total annual compensation.

While Fink has built a USD 1.3 billion net worth over decades leading BlackRock, Swift has already surpassed him. Forbes reported in 2024 that she holds a USD 1.6 billion fortune, making her the world’s richest female musician.

Swift began her career in country music before successfully transitioning to pop, amassing a global fan base. Her ability to draw massive crowds and deliver record-breaking tours has made her one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world.

For Fink, running a company with a presence in 30 countries comes with substantial rewards. For Swift, stepping on stage for just one night can match, or even surpass, the earnings of a top Wall Street CEO for an entire year.

