General Hospital Spoilers, August 11 Episode: Will Alexis Take Legal Action to Stop Drew from Moving Scout?

General Hospital spoilers for Monday, August 11 reveal that multiple storylines will heat up in Port Charles and beyond. Nina will suspect a scandal is brewing, Jason will head toward a new lead, and Scout’s custody could become a major conflict. Meanwhile, Vaughn and Josslyn’s search at a resort will take center stage.

Jason questions Anna’s change of plans

At the Quartermaine mansion, Jason will confront Anna about her sudden change of heart regarding Britt. She now wants him to track her down, but Jason will press for answers. Anna may not reveal Josslyn’s WSB assignment, but she will confirm that Dalmatia is the place to search. This will lead Jason to plan a trip to the Five Poppies resort, the same place Vaughn and Josslyn have just arrived for their undercover “honeymoon.”

Britt will be nearby but could be sent to the lab by Pascal before Josslyn notices her. This will keep the search tense and incomplete for now.

Nina probes Ava’s love life

Back in Port Charles, Nina will question Ava about her personal life. She’ll hint at the possibility of trouble given Cody’s reputation. Ava will brush off concerns, confident she’s in control. Tracy will share her disappointment with Cody over his apparent interest in Ava and may warn him about his choices.

Elsewhere, Carly will comfort Brennan after he shares what seems like an important admission. However, it will likely turn out to be minor. Brennan won’t reveal that he recruited Josslyn for the WSB or that she’s lying about her current location.

Alexis considers legal action over Scout

Alexis will sense Molly’s mixed feelings about Drew’s potential move to D.C. While Molly might agree it could be good for some, she’ll note it would be tough on Scout. Alexis hopes Monica can change Drew’s mind, but if that fails, she may explore legal options to keep Scout in Port Charles.

At Laura’s office, she’ll advise Dante to cool off after a heated exchange with Liesl. Laura’s main concern will be whether Liesl can prioritize Rocco’s needs. Lulu will support Laura’s stance, but Liesl will argue they simply see things differently. Laura will insist on proof before giving Liesl a place in Rocco’s life.

