Law and the City Ending Explained: Do Lee Jong Suk and Moon Ga Young break up or leave their jobs? Explore season 2 possibility

Law and the City has come to an end. The tvN legal drama, which took on a rather slice-of-life approach, has completed its run after 12 episodes over the past 3 months. While not a wildly viral K-drama, viewers of the show would appreciate the involvement of real-life lawyers in the work and how nuanced it was right from the start. Now, we’re taking a look at what happened with Lee Jong Suk, Moon Ga Young, Kang You Seok, Ryu Hye Young, and Im Seong Jae’s characters in the last episode.

Seocho-dong squad breaks down in Law and the City

Much like the name of the show, law never goes out of the blood of these five skilled lawyers, who have each taken their own paths by the end of the show. After repeated humiliation from his boss, Kang You Seok’s Cho Chang Won finally quits his associate life at Junggong Law Firm. But it’s not to join his father’s business as the only child of his family, but to take to prosecution instead, hoping to become a prosecutor that he does not hate.

Ryu Hye Young’s Bae Mun Jeong starts looking for an in-house counsel job instead of litigation, but instead chases her dream. After searching for her replacement during her maternity leave period, she aims to come back to her role as an associate at Kyungmin Law Firm, to deal with her cold boss. She’s the only one who remains at the same firm after the changes within her friend group, with full support from her nurse husband, who cheers for her not giving up attitude.

Im Seong Jae’s Ha Sang Gi decides to support a young and struggling orphan kid by sponsoring his education and resigns from his job. Things take a surprising turn with his boss, who seems to have a crush on him, and the two soon become a PhD student-law firm owner couple, bringing a warm end to their love story.

Another romance finds itself floating as Lee Jong Suk’s Ahn Ju Hyeong and Moon Ga Young’s Kang Hui Ji continue to be supportive of each other’s plans. With him leaving after 10 years of being an associate to chase cases with more emotion on his own and her leaving to become a public defender, the couple finds their peace in quiet lunch meets and new purposes in life.

While in different places now, the five friends end their stories with a warm hangout session in their neighborhood, Seocho-dong, with lessons far surpassing what meets the eye. With all ends tied, there does not seem to be any need for a Law and the City season 2, but we’ll be happy if they come back!

