Mahavatar Narasimha Box Office: Scores Biggest Day of the run on Third Sunday

Mahavatar Narasimha recorded the biggest day of its run yesterday on the seventeenth day of release, collecting around Rs. 25 crore. The film grossed Rs. 55.50 crore approx in its third weekend, which is also its highest weekend to date, up 13 per cent from last weekend and more than three times its opening weekend.

The cumulative gross in India now stands at Rs. 182.50 crore approx. On the overseas front, the film has earned USD 1.65 million (Rs. 14.50 crore) approx, taking its worldwide total to Rs. 197 crore. In reality, the figure is even higher, as Indian box office reporting excludes 3D surcharges. Including those charges, the domestic gross rises to Rs. 200 crore, ergo Rs. 215 crore worldwide.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Mahavatar Narasimha in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 49.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 78.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 8.25 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 22.50 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 24.75 cr. Total Rs. 182.50 cr.

At the end of its second week, it appeared the film would touch and go the Rs. 200 crore mark in India, provided it held well in the fourth week against the Independence Day biggies, Coolie and War 2. However, with an exceptionally strong third weekend, the double-century will be a cakewalk.

It’s now a headache for programmers next weekend as they have to decide how to cut shows for a film that grossed Rs. 50 crore in the past weekend and is showing particularly strong traction during weekends and holidays. At this point, Mahavatar Narasimha might even be a better bet than Coolie (Hindi), but cinemas have probably rushed in giving shows to that film.

