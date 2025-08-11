BLACKPINK to release new mini-album in November? YG Entertainment reacts to comeback news: ‘Will announce…’

New BLACKPINK music? Yes please! The quartet, known for releasing chart-topping music for the last nine years, recently dropped a comeback single track Jump, which has been on the hearts and minds of K-pop fans around the world. While fans were reeling from the hit that is JUMP, which was worked on by Diplo, there are rumors of the group releasing a mini-album soon. On August 11, a My Daily report claimed that BLACKPINK's first album in three years since BORN PINK in September 2022, will be revealed to the fans. YG Entertainment gave a very diplomatic response, sharing that the right updates will be revealed in the coming days.

BLACKPINK gears up for comeback after 3 years

According to the initial report, the BLACKPINK members have already completed the jacket photoshoot for the album, and they plan to finish recording new songs and complete all the remaining work within the two months that they have left vacant in between their packed tour schedule. After ending their European leg of the DEADLINE World Tour in London with two concerts on August 15 and 16, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa will have a couple of months on their hands.

The news shared by an insider quoted their plans as, "BLACKPINK will release an album within this year. Originally, they were aiming for an October release, but the schedule has changed, and they are planning to release it in November and possibly perform on music shows."

In a response to Newsen, the group’s management label, YG Entertainment, said, “We will announce details through official promotions at a later date.” This more or less means confirmation from the agency’s end; however, it remains to be seen how the idea pans out over the next few months. Their last record, a whopping 38 months ago, was the studio album BORN PINK, which included the title track Shut Down and managed to rip all charts to pieces to broken records.

