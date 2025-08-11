CBFC trims Kiara Advani’s bikini scene in War 2 by 9 seconds; Reason revealed

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has instructed the makers of War 2 to trim Kiara Advani’s bikini scene by nine seconds. The cut affects the song Aavan Jaavan, which had gained attention for Kiara’s first on-screen bikini appearance.

According to reports, the CBFC’s Examining Committee raised objections to certain visuals and dialogues. The makers then approached the Revising Committee, which issued a U/A16+ certificate after suggesting several changes. These included removing 9 seconds from Kiara’s pool sequence and replacing an “objectionable dialogue” with a toned-down version. An “obscene gesture” was also deleted.

Advertisement

The censor board further directed the team to reduce all sensual images by 50 percent. While the edits impacted the Aavan Jaavan song, no changes were made to the film’s action sequences.

Why was Kiara Advani’s scene cut?

A report by Bollywood Hungama stated that the CBFC recommended cutting about 10 minutes from the film before final approval. Among the edits was Kiara’s much-discussed bikini scene with Hrithik Roshan. The song had already created buzz online, with fans praising her toned physique.

Kiara Advani reportedly followed a strict fitness regime to prepare for the sequence. Her nutritionist, Nicole, told Pinkvilla: “She didn’t want shortcuts. She wasn’t looking for a crash diet or a quick fix. She wanted something sustainable, holistic and something that made her feel strong.” Nicole also shared that Kiara’s diet included protein-rich meals to help her achieve her goal.

Here’s how long War 2 will run in theatres

Advertisement

Following the changes, War 2 has a final runtime of 171.44 minutes, which is about 2 hours and 51 minutes. Earlier reports mentioned that the film’s original runtime was 179.49 minutes.

The makers approached the CBFC on August 8, 2025, for clearance and received the go-ahead after making the suggested cuts and mutes across six audio and visual segments.

War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, is scheduled to release on August 14, 2025. The action thriller will face box office competition from Rajinikanth’s Coolie.

ALSO READ: What is the age difference between Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad? A look at their 11-year gap and relationship timeline