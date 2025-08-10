Coolie Hindi Advance Booking Report: Rajinikanth starrer sells 5,400 tickets in National Chains; Aims at Rs 5 crore opening

Coolie is gearing up for the big release this weekend. The Tamil movie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, along with incredibly talented Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Pooja Hegde, and Sathyaraj, has generated a solid buzz among the Hindi audience, too. The guest appearance of Aamir Khan is also another reason for the Hindi belt to go berserk. The advance booking of Coolie in Hindi was opened today in the morning, and the reports are pretty decent.

Advertisement

Coolie sells 5,400 tickets in the top national chains in Hindi

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial sold over 5,400 tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis- for the opening day, in Hindi, as per the data at 10 PM (August 10, Sunday). The movie is releasing against War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in Hindi, which is why it has limited showcasing. However, unlike all the other Tamil movies, Coolie opted for an 8-week OTT window, resulting in a good release in the multiplex chains.

Due to the clash, the South movie has lost around 90% of single screens to War 2. Moreover, it didn't get prime shows in the national chains across North India.

Coolie set an eye on the Rs 5 crore opening in Hindi

Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Coolie is likely to take an opening of Rs 5 crore net in Hindi, despite the clash and limited screens. However, a lot will depend on its spot booking and walk-in audience.

Advertisement

Thankfully, the makers have promoted it reasonably well in the Hindi space, which was missing in previous Tamil releases. If the movie receives positive word-of-mouth, it will grow over the weekend and emerge as a successful venture.

Coolie dominates the clash elsewhere

Though Coolie might be having a comparatively low booking in the Hindi region, it is dominating the clash everywhere else, with a significant margin in the international markets. It will be interesting to see which one of the two gigantic movies opens bigger at the worldwide box office on its opening day. For the unversed, both Coolie and War 2 are releasing on August 14, 2025 (Thursday).

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: War 2 Hindi Advance Booking Report: Hrithik Roshan and NTR film sells 20,000 tickets in National Chains; Good start in pre-sales