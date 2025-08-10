Box Office: Weapons aims to score 3rd biggest opening weekend of the year for a horror movie, Sinners and Final Destination: Bloodlines top

Directed by Zach Cregger of Barbarian fame, Weapons has emerged as a big win at the worldwide box office. Released on August 8, 2025, the horror movie will achieve its first big milestone during its theatrical run soon. Starring Josh Brolin and Julia Garner, Weapons is all set to score the third-biggest opening weekend of the year in the horror genre.

Weapons looks to collect USD 43 million in debut weekend

Weapons, which is backed under the banner of Warner Bros. Pictures, is already on a path to be quite a profitable venture for the studio. The Josh Brolin and Julia Garner-starrer is likely to earn USD 43 million within three days of its release. The word of mouth of the horror movie is strong in the domestic markets. It looks to perform well in the long run.

Weapons to become 3rd highest opening weekend grosser in horror genre

Weapons will emerge as one of the biggest openers for an original horror film in the post-pandemic era. Also featuring Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan, the Warner Bros. production will become the third-biggest opening weekend grosser in this genre this year. While Final Destination: Bloodlines tops the list, and Sinners is in the second position.

Bloodlines remains on top and Sinners is in the second position

Released on May 16, 2025, Final Destination 6 earned USD 51 million in its opening weekend at the domestic box office. Meanwhile, Ryan Coogler's directorial fetched USD 45.6 million in the first three days of its release in April this year.

Movies Gross Collections In The United States Final Destination: Bloodlines USD 51 million Sinners USD 45.6 million Weapons USD 43 million (expected)

Another horror movie coming up this year is The Conjuring: Last Rites, which will hit the screens in September. The supernatural horror film is expected to be ranked number 1 on the list in the first week of its release. In India, Conjuring will be bigger than Sinners and Weapons due to its loyal fan base.

Weapons plays in theaters now

Weapons is running in theaters. The tickets can be purchased from the box office or from online ticketing applications. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

