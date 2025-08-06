Yuvraj Singh pens a long note hailing Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill's 'calm captaincy' after India's big win against England

On August 4, 2025, the Indian cricket team created history by securing a big win against England at the Oval. Several big personalities showered love on the Indian team and applauded their comeback. Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh also wished the team and shared a long note on his Instagram wall.

Yuvraj Singh posted a series of pictures from the field and captioned it with, "This is what self-belief looks like. The boys have delivered one of the most remarkable comebacks in recent Test cricket, fighting back with a historic win at The Oval."

The cricketer further applauded the efforts of Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh, Akash Deep, and the Captain of the ship, Shubman Gill, who collectively scripted history on the field. He wrote, "@mohammedsirajofficial rose to the occasion with a brilliant five-wicket haul. #prasidh held his nerve at the most critical moments. @akash.deep969 displayed composure far beyond his experience. And together, they defended 35 runs with four wickets left on a pitch offering very little. Special mention for @shubmangill who led from the front and also proved his mettle as player of the series in his first as captain!"

The legendary cricketer concluded his post by saying, "This is a victory built on resilience, trust, and the hunger to finish strong. The boys retain the trophy, but more importantly, they walk away with the respect of the cricketing world. Congratulations to the entire team and coach @gautamgambhir55! @indiancricketteam".

Siraj and Prasidh bag career-best rankings, Shubman Gill out of Top 10

Mohammad Siraj jumped to his career-best ranking after his five-wicket haul in the latest Anderson-Tendulkar series. The fast-bowler took the 15th position in the ICC Test Ranking, by jumping over 12 spots. His previous best ICC Test ranking was 16th. He was adjudged 'Player of the Match' following his remarkable performance at Kennington Oval Stadium.

Prasidh Krishna also secured his career-best ranking at 59th position, while Shubhman Gill dropped out of the Top 10 ranking. Though Gill turned the Player of the Series following his record-breaking batting performance, he dropped by four spots to stand at 13th position in the latest ICC ranking. This comes as a result of his 32 runs only in the final Test.

