How did BTS fans learn J-Hope, Jimin, and V had a drink at recent group outing? Hilarious telltale sign spotted

V shared a new set of photos with the fans, and this one had them laughing about an unexpected reason: J-Hope’s neck! Continuing to share moments from the group’s recent meal together at a famed restaurant where RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin and V were seen having a fun time, member Kim Taehyung dropped a couple of new selfies. Their Malibu dining session seemed to have ended with a few drinks, very visibly seen with the glee expression on their faces as well as the redness of J-Hope’s skin, a shared secret in the ARMY fandom.

Truth behind J-Hope’s outing revealed

As soon as V shared the photos starring J-Hope and Jimin, fans were quick to notice the very red neck of the oldest member and the satisfied expression on his face. They also giggled at the difference in his look before and after the meal, as previously revealed in Jimin’s update one day before.

Older and long-running members of the fanbase would know how much of a lightweight the MONA LISA singer was. One glass of any drink, and he would be a goner. Not very fond of trying out various kinds, he sticks to one diluted concoction to get through the night, much like what he has previously spoken about. In the selfie, he smiled lightly while the redness on his neck and the jolly expression on his face gave away the truth about what had gone down among the singers.

The other BTS members have a better tolerance, however, as RM, Jungkook, and V have previously openly spoken about letting loose now and then. Recently, Jimin was spotted parodying a drinking session during a livestream with the other three. SUGA previously hosted a drinking show on the group’s YouTube channel where guests were required to carry their own favorite beverages, alcoholic and non-alcoholic. However, the show Suchwita is unlikely to resume with a second season post his military enlistment and the e-scooter DUI incident, which saw him paying a fine and publicly apologizing.

Meanwhile, BTS is currently in the US working on their group album set for spring 2026 release.

