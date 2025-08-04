India wins Oval Test against England: Twitterati can't keep calm for Mohammed Siraj, says 'Karma delivered, redemption earned'

In a thrilling match, India secured a big win against England at the Oval. Led by Shubhman Gill from the front, India won the Test cricket by 6 runs. With this solid comeback, India levelled the 5-match series at 2-2. Mohammad Siraj turned the biggest trump card, who took a 5-wicket haul, with 3 wickets coming in the final match today.

"I was just thinking that I should bowl in the right areas. To be honest, I didn’t think that I would take the (Brook) catch and step on the rope. It was a match-changing moment. Yes, I always believed myself that I will do it for the team,” said Siraj on winning the crucial match.

Netizens started pouring love over the Indian cricket team and hailed Mohammad Siraj for the historic win. A fan wrote, "This series will be remembered like the BGT win back in 2021 ... Absolute cracking moments and situations for what TEST cricket is alive. Series may be drawn (2-2) but both the teams played with total perfection...."

A second user wrote, "What a Comebacks from 301/3 to 367/10 Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj done the job.. This young team has proved their, potential !!Well done CAPTIAN SHUBHAM GILL. Ravindra Jadeja is one of the best allrounder #OVALTEST Test Cricket England vs India."

A third social media user wrote, "What a fightback! Team India showed what real Test cricket is all about – grit, passion, and patience. They didn’t just play… they fought and conquered! Series leveled – THIS is why we love Test cricket."

Another fan remarked, "Never ever, ever underestimate the Indians. From the jaws of defeat, Team India snatched victory again — against England. Well played, champions. And a special salute to Mohammed Siraj — relentless, fearless, outstanding."

