Aamir Khan express ‘distress’ over brother Faissal Khan's hurtful statement about him and family

Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan recently made several revelations about how Aamir Khan and his own family locked him up in a house for over a year. The former actor talked to Pinkvilla and claimed that they all portrayed him as a ‘mad’ person. And now, Aamir Khan and family has released an official statement on Faissal’s claims and put their sides of the story.

Aamir Khan's Official statement for brother Faissal Khan

The statement shared by Aamir Khan’s family begins with "We are distressed by Faissal's hurtful and misleading portrayal of his mother Zeenat Tahir Husain, his sister Nikhat Hegde, and his brother Aamir. As this is not the first time he has misrepresented these events, we feel it necessary to clarify our intentions, and reaffirm our solidarity as a family.”

Further the statement reads, “It is important to share that every choice regarding Faissal has been taken collectively as a family, in consultation with multiple medical professionals, and has been based on love, compassion, and a desire to support his emotional and psychological wellbeing. For this reason, we have refrained from publicly discussing the details of a painful and difficult period for our family.We request the media for empathy, and to refrain from turning a private matter into salacious, inflammatory and hurtful gossip.”

The official statement concluded with the names of the Khan family members, “Reena Datta, Junaid Khan, Ira Khan, Farhat Datta, Rajiv Datta, Kiran Rao, Santosh Hegde, Seher Hegde, Mansoor Khan, Nuzhat Khan, Imran Khan, Tina Fonseca, Zayn Marie Khan, Pablo Khan.”

For the unversed, Faissal Khan recently claimed that he moved out of his house when Aamir Khan asked him for his signatory rights. The Mela actor also mentioned that Aamir doesn't have any bad blood against him but it's the family members who don't want the closeness between the two brothers.

