Bobby Deol to make cameo in Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2, to be introduced as a villain

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is approaching its release day. The upcoming action thriller, which is all set to hit the screens on August 14, 2025, is a crucial part of the YRF Spy Universe. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani, War 2 is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. It is now being learnt that Bobby Deol will make a cameo appearance in the movie.

YRF introduces Bobby Deol in a cameo role in War 2

According to Bollywood Hungama, a source confirmed that the makers will introduce a new character played by Bobby Deol in War 2. Deol will be introduced as a new villain, most likely in the post-credits scene.

The report suggests that instead of establishing Alpha stars, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in War 2, producer Aditya Chopra is going ahead by unleashing the negative force of the film. The Animal actor will play the antagonist in the Alia Bhatt starrer.

No Tiger or Pathaan appearances in War 2

Speculation was rife that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's popular characters, Tiger and Pathaan, would feature in the end credits of the Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR starrer. As per the latest development, these superstars won't be a part of the star cast; however, their names will be used at some key junctures of the movie.

Bobby Deol's presence in War 2 is a key part of setting up the future of the YRF Spy Universe. The source further revealed that his cameo appearance in the end credit sequence of the War sequel serves as a crucial build-up for the next chapter of Universe, i.e., Alpha.

A brief about War 2

Backed under the banner of Yash Raj Films, War 2 serves as a sequel to the 2019 film, War. Hrithik Roshan is reprising his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal. Jr NTR and Kiara Advani are cast as Vikram and Kavya Luthra, respectively.

Meanwhile, Bobby Deol was recently seen in the Telugu film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1. In Bollywood, Deol made a cameo in Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 earlier this year. Speaking of Hindi movies, his last antagonist role was in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2023 release, Animal.

