EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan in advanced talks with Mahesh Narayanan for a period thriller

Salman Khan is presently busy prepping for his next, Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The actor is expected to fly down to Ladakh this month for a 30-day schedule. But before taking off on the journey of bringing the untold story of Galwan Valley Clash on the spectacle, Salman Khan is in the process of meeting more directors to lock his next film. According to reliable sources close to the development, Salman has done 4 to 5 meetings with Malayalam director Mahesh Narayanan, the last one taking place a week back in Mumbai.

A source shares, “Salman Khan and Mahesh Narayanan have been jamming on multiple ideas, and Salman has given a go-ahead to the filmmaker on a period-thriller with action. The film in discussion will be set in the 1970s to 1990s, and Mahesh will now come back for a full-length narration.” The source further informs that the conversations are in the advanced stages, as Salman has liked what he heard, and wants to do a film that out of his comfort zone too.

“Be it Galwan, or the Mahesh Narayanan directorial – Salman is looking to explore new genres now, that challenge him. There will be a 100 percent clarity on the Mahesh Narayanan film before the end of this year,” the source informs.

Apart from Mahesh, Salman is also in discussions with Kabir Khan. “The duo is jamming on multiple ideas, and have a definite intent to collaborate. The discussions are happening across genres – from stylish action thriller to a high-octane-drama, and of course, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel,” the source adds and concludes about the Mahesh Narayanan film, “It’s a character in a world that Salman has not explored before. The things look positive at the moment for this collaboration.”

Meanwhile, Salman is expected to shoot for Galwan until November / December 2025. In the meantime, Mahesh too is expected to complete his Malayalam commitments. If the collaboration happens, it will kick-off sometime in 2026.

