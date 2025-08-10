Hari Hara Veera Mallu on OTT: Is Rajinikanth’s Coolie going to delay digital debut of Pawan Kalyan starrer?

Pawan Kalyan starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu hit the big screens on July 24, 2025. Following its box office failure, the movie was reported to stream soon, but that may not be the case now.

Is Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s OTT debut getting delayed due to Coolie?

According to a report by One India, Hari Hara Veera Mallu was expected to release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and begin streaming from August 15. However, as Rajinikanth’s Coolie is making a massive buzz for its theatrical release, the platform might postpone its streaming debut.

Advertisement

While an official confirmation on its OTT debut hasn’t been made, the Pawan Kalyan flick might land on the streaming platform by August 21 or August 28, 2025.

Plot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Hari Hara Veera Mallu features the story of Veera Mallu, an outlaw similar to Robin Hood. Initially recruited by the King of Kollur, the warrior impresses Qutub Shah, who entrusts him with a mission to retrieve the Koh-i-Noor from Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

What follows is an alternative historical perspective, with the mission of reclaiming the diamond and elements of personal vendetta deeply embedded within it. Will Veera Mallu succeed in his mission, and what emotional scars does he hold within him, form the entire story.

With Kalyan in the lead, the movie had Bobby Deol as the antagonist. Moreover, the cast includes actors like Nidhhi Agerwal, Sathyaraj, Vikramjeet Virk, Ayyappa P Sharma, Dalip Tahil, Sachin Khedekar, Raghu Babu, and many more.

Advertisement

About Coolie

Talking about Coolie, the Tamil-language movie starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is an action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film features the superstar as Deva, a former daily-wage worker with a sinister past who has been living in the shadows for 30+ years.

However, when his friend, Rajasekar, is in trouble, he sets out to take revenge on everyone, unearthing the secrets of a bio-chemical weapon. Apart from Nagarjuna Akkineni, the film has stars like Upendra Rao and Aamir Khan in key roles.

Moreover, an ensemble cast of actors like Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Reba Monica John, Rachita Ram, and many more appear in pivotal roles. The movie will be released on August 14, 2025.

ALSO READ: SSMB29: Globe Trotter or Gen 63? Mahesh Babu starrer with Priyanka Chopra eyes unique title and sci-fi mythology storyline