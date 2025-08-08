KG Crown parts ways with JYP Entertainment after VCHA drama and contract dispute

KG and JYP America have been at odds since last year, when the singer alleged mistreatment and decided to exit the team. She unilaterally filed a lawsuit to leave the group and terminate her contract with JYP Entertainment, raising concerns about her future in the industry. She blamed the staff members behind the team as the reason for her decision and claimed that subpar working conditions made her take the step. As the agency continued to deny the claims, there have been multiple narratives being spoken about on the internet. Now, it seems that the row has come to an end, and both parties have decided to part ways with mutual agreement.

Advertisement

KG Crown announces her exit from JYP Entertainment, confirming her VCHA departure as well

Taking to her personal Instagram account, KG wrote on August 8, “JYP America and KG Crown have mutually agreed to part ways as she concludes her journey with VCHA. Both parties sincerely wish each other all the best in their future endeavors. Thank you.”

While it is unknown what happened to the legal case that was underway between the two sides, it can be assumed that KG Crown seems to have dropped the lawsuit or has decided to settle outside the court. It is also not known if JYP Entertainment will be pursuing further action pertaining to not fulfilling her contractual obligations. The company seems to be discussing it directly with the singer after months of denial on both ends.

Previously, the star claimed that unfair conditions made her receive very little pay, and as someone who wishes to continue with their songwriting and production, she would like to explore a different journey for herself. Other than her, member Kaylee of VCHA also decided to end her contract with the agency back in July and withdrew from the group as well as the company after a long hiatus.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the remaining members of the team, Camila, Lexi, Kendall, and Savanna, will be promoting under a new group name GIRLSET.

ALSO READ: JYP Ent’s new girl group VCHA cancels debut performance at Lollapalooza 2024 due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’