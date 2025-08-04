Inside Mohammed Siraj's Hyderabad Bungalow: Indian cricketer who once lived under tough financial troubles, now owns Rs 13 crore home

India’s star pacer Mohammed Siraj has been grabbing headlines for his outstanding performance in the India vs. England fifth Test match at the Oval. Siraj took a five-wicket haul, including three wickets on the final day, bringing a stunning win for Team India. Let’s take a look at the house tour of the star fast bowler, who once lived through tough financial troubles.

A peek into Mohammed Siraj’s luxurious mansion in Hyderabad

Mohammed Siraj lives with his family in Hyderabad in a locality that is home to many high-profile celebrities and cricketers. His luxurious abode, which is reportedly valued at approximately Rs 13 crore, is located in the Jubilee Hills area of the city. His residence is spacious and modern, with a pinch of luxury with comfort.

While Siraj doesn’t flaunt his mansion on social media much, glimpses of his residence stole the limelight when he hosted his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammates for a Hyderabadi biryani dinner in 2018. RCB players, including Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis, were invited to the dinner.

Unique center table of wooden trunks in living room

Mohammed Siraj's main living area features lavish, brown leather sofas. It also has a unique center table, made from wooden trunks. The living area is designed to be a perfect space for relaxing and hosting guests.

Special trophy wall for awards and other accomplishments

The cricketer has a special trophy wall inside his abode, which is positioned behind the couch in his room. It showcases a collection of awards and honors that he has earned in his career. It serves as a compelling testament to Siraj’s remarkable accomplishments in the cricketing world.

Siraj also has a stylish and extensive walk-in wardrobe at his mansion, a dedicated space for his collection of luxury clothing and branded shoes.

Born in Telangana, Mohammed Siraj hails from a Hyderabadi Muslim family. He had humble beginnings. The cricketer used to live in Tolichowki, a neighborhood in the city. While Siraj's father, Mirza Mohammed Ghaus, was an auto rickshaw driver, his mother, Shabana Begum, is a housewife. He also has an elder brother named Mohammed Ismail, who is an engineer by profession.

