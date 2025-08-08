Boys Over Flowers’ Koo Hye Sun calls out ex-husband Ahn Jae Hyun and TV shows for using divorce for views: ‘Cowardly acts…’

Koo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun, co-stars on the Korean drama Blood, met on the set and fell in love. The couple got married in May 2016 after a whirlwind romance, but decided to part ways after 3 years. Both sides have claimed varied reasons for their separation and have previously taken to social media to voice their opinions. After a bitter end, the two lead their life very differently, and now the actress has taken to her Instagram account to call out the use of her divorce in headlines while talking about Ahn Jae Hyun.

Advertisement

Koo Hye Sun reprimands usage of her divorce for ‘public amusement’

In a statement shared on August 8, Koo Hye Sun says using words which are based on ‘five years since the divorce’ is unethical and should be put to a stop. The Boys Over Flowers actor goes on to emphasize that her divorce from her ex-husband was far from amicable, but as the couple decided not to pursue the reason for their separation or reveal it to the public, it was an unsaid agreement between them to keep their private lives just that- private.

She went on to talk about the indirect references and remarks that can easily be recognized as being about her, someone in the same entertainment industry, are not something she can accept. Using remarks that ‘blur the line between seriousness and joke are just cowardly acts’, according to the actress. She ensured to point out that it has been significantly painful to observe that sensationalized words are being used by asking leading questions, and offering consolation is secondary harm to her. She demands an immediate stop to these attacks and the maintenance of mutual conscience. Koo Hye Sun added that aughter at the expense of her pain and discomfort is not something she can tolerate.

Advertisement

Referring to Ahn Jae Hyun, she shared that she wished he could achieve success based on his own identity instead of as someone connected to her. Following the divorce, Koo Hye Sun has more or less stepped away from the entertainment industry and is pursuing studies instead.



ALSO READ: Watch: Seo In Guk and Ahn Jae Hyun set tone for heartbreaking BL love story in K.Will’s All The Way teaser