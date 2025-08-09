Thalaivan Thalaivii India Gross Box Office Update: Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen's comedy-drama targets an EXCELLENT Rs 70 crore plus finish

Thalaivan Thalaivii, directed by Pandiraaj and starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen among others, is at the fag end of its excellent India theatrical run. The movie is Vijay Sethupathi's highest grossing movie as a solo hero, in Tamil Nadu. It will end its global run with collections only under Maharaja among Vijay Sethupathi's lead movies.

Thalaivan Thalaivii Emerges Vijay Sethupathi's Highest Tamil Nadu Grosser As A Solo Lead

In week 1, Thalaivan Thalaivii collected Rs 40.75 crore gross in India. In week 2, the rom-com drama added Rs 23.25 crore. In week 3, the collections are still very steady, with the 3rd Friday packing Rs 1.35 crore. After 15 days, the Pandiraaj directorial sits at Rs 65.35 crore. The movie doesn't have much time to add big numbers as Coolie is under 5 days away from release. The final India collections of the movie are headed towards Rs 72 to 73 crore.

Thalaivan Thalaivii Will End Its India Run Grossing Around Rs 72 - 73 Crore

Collections in Tamil Nadu for Thalaivan Thalaivii are at Rs 56.25 crore after the 3rd Friday and the lifetime number shall be Rs 62 crore or so. The film had a Telugu dub version Sir Madam which released last week, but that didn’t fare well. Kingdom and holdover release Mahavatar Narsimha were the first two preferences for Telugu audiences last week and from next week, Coolie and War 2 will be the films preferred by the audiences of the twin states.

Vijay Sethupathi Is Back With A Bang

Vijay Sethupathi has made a solid comeback with Thalaivan Thalaivii. His last movie, Ace, didn't resonate with theatre going audiences and ended up with dismal business. It was received well digitally but a star of Sethupathi's caliber, thrives on love from theatre going audiences.

More than anything, this Nithya Menen co-starrer has brought the actor his goodwill back among the family audiences of Tamil Nadu. He has a bunch of exciting movies coming up, like Train and a movie with Puri Jagannadh.

Thalaivan Thalaivii In Theatres

