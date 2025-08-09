Box Office: Kingdom flops in North America; Vijay Deverakonda shifts focus to VD14

Kingdom, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and starring Vijay Deverakonda and Bhagyashri Borse among others, has not performed as per expectations, after taking a good start globally. It continues the hit-less streak for Vijay Deverakonda, who is yet to deliver a resounding blockbuster since 2018 release Geetha Govindam. There have been a few good openers like Dear Comrade, Liger and Kushi, but none of them have gone onto do good final numbers.

Kingdom Flops In North America With An Expected USD 1.75 Million Closing

Kingdom started well in North America, with excellent occupancies on the premiere day. The North America distributor Shloka Entertainment failed in giving the movie, the number of screens and shows that it deserved on the premiere day. After the mixed initial response, Kingdom was never able to pick up and it looks to end its run with a total gross of around USD 1.75 million in North America.

Kingdom Will End Up As A Rare Biggie That Incurs Losses To Producers

The Gowtam Tinnanuri movie has barely doubled its premiere numbers and this is never good news. Most movies with excellent premieres should be looking to triple the premiere numbers and that has unfortunately not happened. Kingdom is rare movie where even producers will lose money. Even non-theatrical rights won't be enough for the movie to recover the theatrical losses.

Vijay Deverakonda Shifts Focus To Upcoming Biggies After Kingdom Failure

Vijay Deverakonda movies onto his next couple of biggies which he announced on his last birthday. They are both massive movies with a big supporting cast. The actor will hope that these films click so that he can get back to winning ways. The fact that he is still able to deliver big openings, proves that there is audience pulling power in him. It's all about harnessing this pull to deliver blockbusters.

Tollywood Is Having A Forgettable 2025

Tollywood has had a horrible 2025. Only Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Hit 3 and a couple of other small movies have been able to emerge hits. The major stars are not having frequent releases and that is hurting the business. All eyes are on dubbed releases War 2 and Coolie to bring some respite.

