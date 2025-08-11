Jr NTR's speech for Hrithik Roshan at War 2 event: 'South Indian actors have a doubt kaise accept karenge ye log but...'

War 2 is just a few days away from its grand release. Before the film is released, Jr NTR, who is playing the antagonist in the movie, is full of praise for his co-star Hrithik Roshan. In his speech, the actor emphasised how South Indian actors sometimes doubt themselves when entering Hindi cinema and thanked Hrithik for showering him with immense love and making him feel comfortable.

Jr NTR praises Hrithik Roshan

At War 2 pre-release event, Jr NTR praises Hrithik Roshan for his support and love. He said, "75 days of working with you has taught me so much. I can't wait to get back with you on screen again. Waiting for it. Thank you so much for treating me as your brother. Thank you so much for welcoming me with open arms."

He further emphasised how South Indian actors doubt while stepping into Hindi cinema. He even thanked SS Rajamouli for erasing the boundaries between South and North cinema

The War 2 actor said, "Sir, I come from South India. Thanks to SS Rajamouli that he has erased a lot of boundaries of South and North, which is films. But still, every South Indian will have kind of... thoda sa doubt rehta hai sir ki 'Kaise accept karenge ye log' (There is often a doubt sir on how they will be accepted)."

Addressing Hrithik, Jr NTR continued, "But I'm telling you, thank you so much sir for accepting me with wide arms, open arms and giving me that hug. The beautiful hug that you have given me on first day. Thank you so much, I will never forget these moments with you from War 2. And when the movie releases on the 14th of August, it is only going to thicken it more. Thank you sir, love you sir."

Along with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, War's sequel stars Kiara Advani as the female protagonist. The movie is set to release in theatres on August 14 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, War 2 is part of the Yash Raj Spy Universe.

