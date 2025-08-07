How much does Sanju Samson make in the IPL? A look at Rajasthan Royals skipper's salary

Indian cricketer Sanju Samson is making the headlines after reports suggested that he might soon depart from the IPL team Rajasthan Royals. While an official confirmation hasn’t been made, do you know how much the skipper makes per year?

What is Sanju Samson’s salary in IPL?

According to Unstop.com, in 2025, Sanju Samson received an annual income of Rs 18 crore, playing as a batsman and wicket-keeper. From BCCI, he receives an annual salary of Rs 1 crore with an additional match fee.

Including his revenue from BCCI and IPL management, the skipper receives a monthly income of Rs 1.58 crore.

Samson gains a huge chunk of his remuneration from IPL, with the rest stemming from domestic and international cricket formats. In IPL 2025’s mega auction, Sanju Samson was retained as the leader for Rajasthan Royals for a massive price of Rs 18 crore.

What is Sanjay Samson’s net worth?

According to the same report, Sanju Samson is estimated to have a net worth that ranges between Rs 78-86 crore. Apart from his massive net worth and remuneration, Sanju also gains income from brand collaborations and engagements through social media.

Is Sanju Samson planning to exit Rajasthan Royals?

Sanju Samson has been the captain and player of the Rajasthan Royals since 2021. However, it seems that the player has formally requested the team to release or trade him before IPL 2026.

As per a report by Cricbuzz, Sanju and the RR management have been facing some serious differences, especially after the disappointing performance the team had in 2025.

Apparently, his family and close friends have specified that he no longer wishes to be part of the Rajasthan Royals, especially after the batting order had put him in the No. 3 position last season, leaving Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal as the openers.

This seems to have increased the rift between Sanju and the team management, as it affects his aspirations to be a regular member in India’s T20I squad as an opener.

Moreover, the cricketer had a limited appearance in IPL 2025 owing to his hand injury.

Furthermore, reports suggest that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is eyeing to acquire the player, but Sanju is bound by his contract with RR till 2027. If he is to be released or traded, the franchise has to approve it.

