Netizens tell Dhanashree Verma ‘be your own sugar daddy’ as she drops Dubai vacay PICS days after Yuzvendra Chahal’s explosive interview

Yuzvendra Chahal recently grabbed all the eyeballs after his explosive interview about his divorce from Dhanashree Verma. The Indian cricketer revealed briefly about the divorce settlement, calling it a difficult process. He even went on to claim that the ‘be your own sugar daddy’ slogan t-shirt he wore during the final divorce hearing was an indirect message for his ex-wife. Well, after all this, the choreographer and social media influencer has shared her first post on Instagram, and fans are going berserk in the comments section.

Advertisement

Dhanashree Verma’s Instagram post

Taking to her Instagram handle, Dhanashree Verma shared a couple of pictures from Dubai. The dancer revealed that she had visited Dubai after ages. In the first picture, she can be seen standing outside a temple, dressed in a simple white shirt and black pants. Followed by a picture of her posing in front of two ice creams kept in front of her.

Then there is a picture of her enjoying a plate of yummy-looking spaghetti, followed by a couple of clicks from famous spots in Dubai. She can then be seen posing in several locations, looking gorgeous and happy. But her comments section was filled with mixed reactions.

Fans react to Dhanashree Verma’s post

Fans seemed upset with Dhanashree after Yuzvendra Chahal’s revelation in Raj Shamani’s interview. One of the fans took to the comments section and wrote, “Since you are talking about roots, be your own sugar daddy.” Another fan also wrote the same thing about being your own sugar daddy. Many fans wrote the same message, but the choreographer did not respond to any of these comments.

Advertisement

Yuzvendra Chahal’s revelation about his ‘be your own sugar daddy’ t-shirt

Yuzvendra Chahal shared that he didn’t plan to make any public statement during the divorce. However, something from Dhanashree Verma's side prompted him to respond. “Meko nahi karna tha drama, I just wanted to give one message and maine vo de diya,” he said, suggesting that the bold slogan was a way to express how he felt without causing further conflict.

“Kyunki saamne se kuch cheej hua tha, aur mera pehle mann nahi tha. Fir saamne se kuch hua toh fir maine kaha ab sambhal lo, ab mujhe nahi parwah kisi ki. Maine na kisi ko abuse kra, bas mujhe message dena tha,” Chahal added.

The couple tied the knot in 2020 and got divorced in 2025.

ALSO READ: Inside Mohammed Siraj's Hyderabad Bungalow: Indian cricketer who once lived under tough financial troubles, now owns Rs 13 crore home