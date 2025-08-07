Weapons Review: Zach Cregger’s haunting saga surprises with its dark humor and thrilling climax

Plot

Weapons centers on the mysterious disappearance of 17 children from a single classroom, all vanishing at 2:17 a.m. in a small town. The story unfolds through multiple perspectives. Justine Gandy (Julia Garner) is a devoted teacher who is grappling with guilt and public scrutiny, as she investigates to know who is responsible for the disappearance of the children. Archer Graff (Josh Brolin) is a grieving father. Paul (Alden Ehrenreich) is a cop with a complicated past. Marcus (Benedict Wong) is the principal of the school, who struggles to maintain order amid chaos. James (Austin Abrams) is a drug addict, who knows the truth regarding the children. Alex (Cary Christopher) is the only child of the class who has not disappeared, and his backstory anchors the story.

What Works for Weapons

Weapons blend horror and humor, seamlessly. Zach Cregger’s direction is excellent and confident. He succeeds in creating an unsettling atmosphere from the very first frame of the film. The film’s layered narrative is similar to an anthology with continuity, and it offers fresh perspectives while maintaining cohesiveness in the story. The mystery is engrossing, with each character arc adding new clues.

The haunting visuals in the movie, amplify the dread while never over-relying on jump scares. The film’s dark humor compliments the tension of the movie, perfectly. The finale is a highlight. It is masterfully choreographed, blending horror with gore. The climax will surely make everyone gasp and clap.

The biggest takeaway of Weapons is its originality. Also its emotional depth, particularly in exploring childhood trauma, sets it apart in a stellar year for horror.

What Doesn’t Work for Weapons

Weapons' pacing occasionally dips, particularly in the second act. The scenes, while necessary, can feel heavy compared to the film's otherwise energetic storytelling. Still, this minor flaw does little to detract from the overall experience, as the film quickly regains momentum with its unforgettable climax.

Watch the Weapons Trailer

Performances in Weapons

Julia Garner is exceptional as Justine. She balances vulnerability and determination with raw intensity. Josh Brolin anchors the film as Archer. His rage, intensity and kindness are the film's highlights. Alden Ehrenreich brings nuance to his character of Paul. Justin Abrams steals scenes as James. He adds manic humor into the horror. Cary Christopher is a revelation as Alex. He delivers a performance that carries surprising emotional weight.

Amy Madigan is terrifyingly unforgettable as Gladys. He channels a fairy-tale villain with chilling precision. Benedict Wong is rock-solid as Principal Marcus, grounding the chaos with quiet authority. Other supporting actors also perform exceptionally, making Weapons among the best horror films in recent times.

Final Verdict of Weapons

Weapons is a big triumph for the horror genre. It is twisted, terrifying, and surprisingly funny. It surpasses Zach Cregger's own Barbarian, in both ambition and execution. Its innovative structure, gripping mystery, and stellar performances make it the one of the best films of the year. Despite minor pacing hiccups, the film’s depth, thrills, and finale, manage to deliver an unforgettable experience. Horror fans and cinephiles alike will find plenty to love in this shocking, satisfying gem.

Weapons is a must-watch. It's a film that lingers long after the credits roll. You can book your tickets for the movie, now.

