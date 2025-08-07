EXCLUSIVE: Border 2 announcement teaser out on Independence Day; Sunny Deol returns in Army Uniform

The Anurag Singh-directed Border 2 is one of the most awaited films of Indian Cinema, as it marks the return of Sunny Deol to the most loved character of Major Kuldip Singh. He is joined by Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in lead roles. The principal shoot for the film is wrapped up, and now Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the Border 2 team is all set to commence their campaign with a minute-long announcement video.

A source shares, “Anurag Singh has cut a 1-minute announcement video with Sunny Deol, which encapsulates the India–Pakistan rivalry and the spirit of Border 2. With the teaser, the makers plan to reannounce and confirm the Republic Day 2026 release date. The announcement teaser drops on August 15, 2025.”

The source further informs that the announcement teaser will see a digital launch on August 15, and the KDM of the teaser will also be screened all across the multiplex chains for the Independence Day weekend along with War 2. “The producers have done a back-end deal with the national multiplex chains to screen the Border 2 teaser with War 2, and everyone has willingly agreed to do the same.”

The Border 2 teaser KDM will also be sent to single screens all across the country. Meanwhile, Border 2 is being produced by JP Dutta, Bhushan Kumar, and Nidhi Dutta, and is touted to be the biggest war film of Indian Cinema. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1972 India – Pakistan War, and takes off from the point where Border (1997) ended. For Border 2, the makers are recreating the iconic song, Sandese Aate Hai, with Sonu Nigam and Arijit Singh, which is said to be one of the major highlights alongside all the big action blocks.

