International Friendship Day 2025: Quotes, images, messages for BFF that will bring smile on their face

International Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August each year. In 2025, it will fall on August 3. Friendships are priceless bonds that we should celebrate every day and acknowledge our friends' meaningful presence in our lives. While not every bond is perfect and many relationships have their share of ups and downs, a friend who remains by your side through challenging times is like a diamond in a pile of coal!

To honor these valuable individuals and connections in our lives, we should celebrate Friendship Day and show our friends that they are cherished. We have curated some heartfelt wishes, images, and inspiring quotes that will instantly brighten your friends' day. You can also post them on your WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook stories.

"True friendship is never serene." This beautiful quote by Marquise de Sevigne's describes the essence of friendship perfectly.

Another quote that reflects this special connection is: "A friend is one who overlooks your broken fence and admires the flowers in your garden."

Happy Friendship Day quotes for Instagram 2025

Short Friendship Day 2025 quotes for WhatsApp

