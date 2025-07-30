EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff teams up with Sachin Ravi EXCKUSIVE: Sunny Deol teams up with Farhan Akhtar Son of Sardaar 2 takes on Saiyaara and Mahavatar Mahavatar Narsimha emerges a HIT Saiyaara sets records at UK box office Box Office: Mahavatar Narsimha emerges a HIT in Hindi Saiyaara nears the Rs 400 crore club at box office Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 in the making Ranveer Singh to do a time travel film next? Jr NTR

International Friendship Day 2025: Quotes, images, messages for BFF that will bring smile on their face

As we celebrate International Friendship Day, let's honour are special friends and acknowledge their importance in our lives.

By Pramila Mandal
Published on Jul 30, 2025  |  07:07 PM IST |  66K
Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt
(Pic Credit: Alia Bhatt Instagram)

International Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August each year. In 2025, it will fall on August 3. Friendships are priceless bonds that we should celebrate every day and acknowledge our friends' meaningful presence in our lives. While not every bond is perfect and many relationships have their share of ups and downs, a friend who remains by your side through challenging times is like a diamond in a pile of coal!

To honor these valuable individuals and connections in our lives, we should celebrate Friendship Day and show our friends that they are cherished. We have curated some heartfelt wishes, images, and inspiring quotes that will instantly brighten your friends' day. You can also post them on your WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook stories. 

"True friendship is never serene." This beautiful quote by Marquise de Sevigne's describes the essence of friendship perfectly.

Another quote that reflects this special connection is: "A friend is one who overlooks your broken fence and admires the flowers in your garden."

