Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle disables comment section after tying rakhi to rumored beau Mohammad Siraj

Asha Bhosle's granddaughter and singer Zanai Bhosle was rumored to be dating Indian cricketer Mohammad Siraj. Rumors about their relationship started making headlines after a picture of the two went viral on the internet in January 2025. Later, the singer refuted the speculations and called Siraj a brother. Once again, Zanai Bhosle has debunked all the romantic rumors with the cricketer and celebrated the Raksha Bandhan together.

Zanai Bhosle ties rakhi to Mohammad Siraj, shuts down dating rumors

On August 9 (Saturday), Zanai tied the sacred thread (rakhi) to Mohammad Siraj, in order to end their link-up rumors. Zanai and Siraj dropped a video in collaboration where she was seen tying a Rakhi to Siraj's wrist. The cricketer looked in joy and also handed her a shagun ka lifafa. While dropping the video, she captioned it with, “Ek hazaron mein(with red heart emoticon), Couldn’t have asked for better (with evil eye emoji).”

Initially, the video was open for comments, but soon the two disabled it so that they could avoid any kind of trolling on the auspicious day. However, some Reddit users couldn't keep calm and reacted harshly to the same.

One Reddit user wrote, “Doesn't this happen in school days?” Another remarked, “What’s next? Sara Tendulkar tying rakhi to Shubman Gill?” A third one wrote, “My cousin ties rakhi to her then-rakhi brother, now-husband. Just sayin” while another commented, “Yuzvi Chahal next... let's get it done with that RJ too.”

Where did it all start?

It all began when a picture of two surfaced on the internet. Both of them were having a laugh at something while looking at each other. The picture was taken at the 23rd birthday bash of Zanai Bhosle. When netizens started linking them romantically, both Zanai and Siraj had to re-share the picture on their Instagram story. Zanai had tagged Siraj and wrote, “Mere Pyaar Bhaiya”. In return, the cricketer wrote, “Meri behen ke jaisi koi behna nahin. Bina iske kahin bhi mujhe rehna nahin. Jaise hai chaand sitaaron mein, meri behna hai ek hazaaro mein.”

