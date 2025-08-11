MGK Opens Up on His Relationship with Megan Fox and the Split Rumors: 'There Could Have Been Zero Drama...'

Rapper and singer Colson Baker, known professionally as MGK, recently opened up about his personal life, including his relationship with actress Megan Fox and the rumors about their breakup. MGK’s latest album, Lost Americana, offers fans a deeper look into his struggles, emotions, and experiences, including his time spent in rehab and his complicated romance with Megan Fox.

MGK’s rehab stay and honest confession

In a candid interview on The New York Times Popcast podcast, MGK revealed that he spent the entire December 2024, along with late November, in a rehab facility. He said, “I spent Christmas and New Year's, the whole month of December and late November in a rehab facility.” The rapper opened up about his mental health battles and how his music reflects his personal lows.

He shared, “I say it on the first track of Lost Americana, where I said, 'All the pages are blank until my life goes to shit. I know I do that on purpose just to write again.'” MGK added, “There is no beguiling on this album. This album is not a character.” His vulnerability shines through as he admits to ruining things in his life to fuel his art.

Here’s what MGK said about his split with Megan Fox

MGK addressed the split rumors between him and Megan Fox, which surfaced while Megan was pregnant with their daughter Saga, now four months old. He clarified, “Here's the real deal, I spent Christmas and New Year's, the whole month of December and late November, in a rehab facility. I came out, the world was very loud about me and my personal business.”

He called out the media for the false reports, explaining, “Ironically, neither me or Megan have said anything. To this day, there could have been zero drama and you would never know, because none of us have said one thing. It's all claims and things that have happened out of our control.”

MGK’s new album reflects his life and hopes

Lost Americana, released on August 8, 2025, dives deep into MGK’s personal life and emotional struggles. The album trailer, narrated by Bob Dylan, gives fans a glimpse of the rawness in MGK’s work. One of the tracks, Treading Water, directly refers to his rehab experience. In the song, MGK sings, “I wrote this in Room Three, spending Christmas in rehabilitation / I got no phone, just a cell that I’m trapped in while my home’s vacant.”

The album also touches on his relationship with Megan Fox. In Treading Water, he sings, “This’ll be the last time you hear me say sorry / That’ll be the last tear you waste on me crying / I broke this home, but I’ll change for our daughter, so she’s not alone.” MGK has a daughter, Casie, from a previous relationship, while Megan has three sons from her past marriage.

