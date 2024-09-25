Claudia Kim made her debut in 2006 with the drama Queen of the Game in which she took on the main role. Over the years, she has showcased her skills in various dramas like Standby, Brain and Chimera. Her latest hits include the sci-fi horror Gyeongseong Creature and the fantasy romance The Atypical Family. The actress has also starred in Hollywood projects. She played Helen Cho in Avengers: Age of Ultron and Nagini in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Here are the 7 best Claudia Kim movies and TV shows.

7 must-watch Claudia Kim movies and TV shows

Gyeongseong Creature

Release year: 2023

Director: Jung Dong Yoon

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee, Wi Ha Joon

Gyeongseong Creature Season 1 was set in 1945 colonial South Korea when it was under Japanese rule. Jang Tae Sang is a rich man and is considered a well-rounded person, who is smart and considered a reliable source of information. Yoon Chae Ok is renowned in her field of finding missing people. In a search for her mother, Yoon Chae Ok crosses paths with Jang Tae Sang. They soon discover a horrible creature in the hospital of doom.

The Atypical Family

Release year: 2024

Director: Jo Hyun Tak

Cast: Chun Woo Hee, Jang Ki Yong

The drama tells the story of a mysterious family and the members all have different supernatural abilities. Bok Gwi Joo can travel back in time and relive his happy times. He is only able to travel back and not change the course of time. He becomes affected by depression. This causes him to lose his abilities. Other family members too slowly lose their abilities due to modern-day mental health issues. Do Da Hee learns their secret and comes to live with them for her own reasons. With her entrance into their home, things slowly start to change.

Chimera

Release year: 2021

Director: Kim Do Hoon

Cast: Park Hae Soo, Claudia Kim, Lee Hee Joon, Cha Joo Young

Chimera is a crime-thriller which explores a mysterious explosion that mirrors a series of unsolved murders from 35 years ago. Detective Cha Jae Hwan, profiler Yoo Jin, and surgeon Lee Joong Yeop team up to uncover the truth behind the Chimera serial killer. As they investigate, dark secrets link the past and present, blurring the lines between victim and perpetrator. It is a gripping tale of revenge and justice.

Monster

Release year: 2016

Director: Jung Sung Woo

Cast: Kang Ji Hwan, Sung Yoo Ri, Park Ki Woong, Claudia Kim

Monster is a psychological thriller that follows detective Lee Dong Sik who was once a top officer but is now demoted to a small-town station. A string of murders resembling an unsolved case from 20 years ago emerges leading Dong Sik to team up with new detective Han Joo Won. As they dig deeper, secrets about the townspeople and the detectives themselves unravel. The drama is filled with psychological points, deception and more.

Standby

Release year: 2012

Cast: Jung So Min, Claudia Kim, Im Siwan, Lee Ki Woo, Lee Jin Wook, Ryu Jin

Standby is a meta sitcom that aired in 2012. The drama is set in a fictional broadcasting station. The story humorously explores the lives of employees and their families, blending workplace dynamics with quirky, character-driven storylines. It focuses on an ensemble cast, each with unique personalities and their interactions lead to comical and heartwarming situations.

Queen of the Game

Release year: 2006

Director: Oh Se Gang

Cast: Joo Jin Mo, Lee Bo Young, Claudia Kim, Choi Joon Yong

Queen of the Game follows Kang Eun Seol, the daughter of a man who lost everything to ruthless businessman Lee Shin Jeon. Shin Jeon seduces Eun Seol while seeking revenge, but unexpectedly falls in love with her. The drama explores themes of love, revenge, and redemption, as both characters are forced to confront their pasts and the consequences of their actions.

A Normal Family

Release year: 2023

Director: Hur Jin Ho

Cast: Sul Kyung Gu, Jang Dong Gun, Kim Hee Ae, Claudia Kim

A Normal Family is a Korean film that explores moral dilemmas within a seemingly perfect family. When a tragic incident involving their children occurs, two brothers and their families are forced to confront difficult choices that test their values, ethics, and relationships, revealing the cracks in their familial bonds.

Claudia Kim’s recent activities

Claudia Kim last appeared in the drama The Atypical Family starring Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee in which she took on the role of the sister with the superpower to fly.

The actress would be next appearing in the drama God’s Beads which is set to release in 2025.

On September 23, Claudia Kim announced her divorce from her 5-year husband Cha Min Geun. He was a former WeWork Korea CEO. They also have a daughter together. The divorce was settled amicably through mutual agreement.

