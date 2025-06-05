ADOR accuses NewJeans of 'forcing contract termination' with inconsistent reasons, DEETS

The contractual dispute between NewJeans and their management agency ADOR saw its second hearing on the morning of June 5. The court urged both sides to consider a settlement. However, NewJeans rejected the possibility, citing their mistreatment by ADOR and the alleged unfair removal of former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin.

Advertisement

ADOR, on the other hand, called them out for their inconsistent reasons for contract termination, as reported by the K-media outlet News1.

NewJeans cited reasons for contract termination with ADOR

During the second hearing of the contract dispute held at the 41st Civil Agreement Division of the Seoul Central District Court, NewJeans based their argument on the emotional turmoil and loss of trust in their management label, ADOR.

Even after the court's multiple attempts to get them to reach a settlement, the quintet refused to do so. Their decision was based on the alleged mistreatment they faced ever since HYBE took over ADOR's management rights.

They further said, "If all of the management is replaced, the past and current corporations may be the same on paper, but in reality, they are completely different corporations."

According to the quintet, ADOR's values have shifted significantly since Min Hee Jin's departure, making it impossible for them to continue their contract with the agency in its current form.

Advertisement

ADOR accused NewJeans of inconsistency in reasons for contract termination

The agency alleged that NewJeans' stated reason for terminating the exclusive contract before its expiration on July 31, 2029, was constantly changing. According to them, it suggested that the group was actually "forcing contract termination" and subsequently searching for a rationale to support their decision.

NewJeans, at one hearing, mentioned the reason for their need to part ways with ADOR was their alleged mistreatment.

In another hearing, they claimed that it was Min Hee Jin's unfair removal and changing of producers without informing the quintet. These discrepancies were indicated by ADOR, alleging that the K-pop idols had no substantial grounds for legally fighting with them.

The case remained unresolved in today's course session, and a third trial will be held next month, on July 24.

ALSO READ: NewJeans refuses to settle with ADOR during second hearing of contract validity: 'Trust has been completely broken'