Nam Ji Hyun’s agency reacts to Good Partner Season 2 exit reports as Jang Na Ra eyes return: ‘We are currently…’

After conflicting reports and online speculation, Nam Ji Hyun’s agency has finally released an official statement. It addresses her status in the upcoming second season of the legal drama Good Partner. On June 25, Management SOOP responded to the rumors by confirming that the actress is still in talks with the production team. They added that no final decision has been made regarding her casting.

In a statement shared with OSEN, a representative from the agency stated, “We are currently discussing casting for Good Partner.” The agency emphasized that, despite ongoing conversations with the production team, nothing has been confirmed. Neither her participation nor her withdrawal from the project has been decided.

Reports suggested an exit

This statement follows a report released the previous day claiming that Nam Ji Hyun had opted out of Good Partner 2. The report alleged that she had initially discussed a possible return with the show’s creators. However, she had ultimately declined the offer due to scheduling conflicts.

The rumor immediately caused concern among fans of the show, who were hoping to see the original cast reunited for the second season. Social media was abuzz with disappointment. Viewers began to speculate about how the story might continue without Han Yoo Ri, Nam Ji Hyun’s widely praised character.

Fans still have reason to hope

Management SOOP’s latest statement has brought a measure of clarity to the situation. While no official decision has been reached, the confirmation that discussions are ongoing has left the door open for Nam Ji Hyun’s possible return. The agency’s careful wording suggests that there is still active communication with the production team.

For fans, this means that all hope is not lost. Nam Ji Hyun has not exited the show, at least not yet. Many are holding out for a positive update in the coming weeks as casting decisions for Good Partner 2 are finalized.

Revisiting Good Partner

Crafted by a real-life divorce attorney, Good Partner is an SBS legal drama. The story centers around two contrasting characters. Cha Eun Kyung (Jang Na Ra) is a seasoned and high-profile divorce lawyer who views her work as more than just a profession. For her, advocating for clients through painful marital disputes is a true calling.

In contrast, Nam Ji Hyun plays Han Yoo Ri, a newly licensed attorney. She finds herself navigating the emotionally charged world of divorce law for the first time, all while dealing with her own personal struggles. The show’s first season struck a balance between hard-hitting legal cases and heartfelt personal stories. Much of its impact was attributed to the powerful performances from its lead actors.

