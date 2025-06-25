Meet actor who started as uncredited child artist, was first from family to gain stardom, left promising MBBS degree and despises skin-show in films

One of the leading stars of South cinema, this actress has frequently made headlines with some of her unconventional choices. Despite being in one of the most famed professions, she leads her life low-key and focuses on serving the craft of acting without any excessive limelight.

Interestingly, the diva aspires to win a National Award someday, as she confessed in one of her candid revelations. Can you guess who we are talking about? Yes, it's Sai Pallavi.

Who is Sai Pallavi?

Born as Sai Pallavi Senthimarai Kannan, she is an Indian actress who has gained widespread fame in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema. She has represented some of the strongest female roles on-screen.

Pallavi was born in a Badaga family from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, to her parents Senthamarai Kannan and Radha.

The starlet happens to be the first-generation actor from her family, who has succeeded to this extent in movies and enjoys unparalleled fame.

Sai Pallavi holds an MBBS degree

Well, acting and the world of films were not the first thing that Sai aspired to do. She pursued and completed her medical studies at Tbilisi State Medical University in 2016.

While her degree is completed, she has not yet registered herself as a medical practitioner in India. In 2020, Sai took the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination in Trichy.

Sai Pallavi’s stint to fame from dancing and reality shows

From early on in her life, Sai Pallavi was quite passionate about dancing. While she was not professionally trained, she always aspired to do something about the craft. In 2008, she took part in the dance-based reality show Ungalil Yaar Adutha Prabhu Deva, which gave her recognition.

She went on to become a finalist in another reality show named Dhee Ultimate Dance Show on ETV, back in 2009.

Sai Pallavi did an uncredited role as a child artist

The fame which she got through her dancing talents then led her to bag some roles in films where she was referred to as an uncredited child artist.

These included movies like Dhoom Dhaam starring Kangana Ranaut in 2008 and Kasthuri Maan in 2005, featuring Prasanna and Meera Jasmine.

Fame with Premam and onwards

It was with the Malayalam film Premam in 2015 that Sai Pallavi’s journey for success in films started off. She starred opposite Nivin Pauly in the romantic drama and it was a huge success.

Gradually, she kept on balancing her medical studies and bagged offers from Mollywood in films like Kali, which bagged her Filmfare Best Actress award that year.

In 2017, she made her Telugu debut with Sekhar Kammula’s Fidaa, which was hailed as one of her best performances.

She then kept on signing and delivering hit films like Middle Class Abbayi with Nani, Maari 2 with Dhanush, Athiran with Fahadh Faasil, Love Story with Naga Chaitanya, and then again starred opposite Nani in Shyam Singha Roy.

All these movies were commercial successes and blockbusters at the box office.

Sai Pallavi’s stand against skin show in films

Besides her filmography, Sai Pallavi has maintained some strict principles when it comes to her on-screen presence. The diva has clearly articulated many times how much she avoids skin-show during her performances before the camera.

Not just this, but the actress also does not use any form of makeup when it comes to her work. She flaunts her natural skin tone without using any single product. Sai Pallavi has stated how she feels comfortable in her own skin without using makeup at all.

Sai Pallavi’s work front

2025 saw Sai Pallavi deliver some smashing hits at the box office with the movies Amaran and Thandel. Both films were gripping narratives where her performances were termed as the “very soul of the movies”.

Moving on, she continues to be in the news for her next big film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The massive budget film is an adaptation of the great Indian scripture on-screen where she will be playing the role of Sita opposite Ranbir Kapoor as Ram.

