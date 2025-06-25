Final Destination Bloodlines Lifetime India Collections: Warner Bros' horror-fantasy ends its SPECTACULAR run netting Rs 61 crore

Final Destination: Bloodlines is now at the fag end of its spectacular India theatrical run. The horror-fantasy is going to finish with Rs 60.50 crore net (Rs 74 crore gross) on the board and that is phenomenal given that it faced stiff competition from Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. The global run of Bloodlines has again been enviable since this USD 50-60 million budgeted film is going to end up doing USD 285 million or so. All that the movie required was USD 150 million for a theatrical breakeven, but it had done almost double. The money coming from the non-theatrical revenue sources will further fill the pockets of the producers.

The Breakdown For Final Destination: Bloodlines' Collections Are As Under

Particulars Collections India Net Rs 60.50 crore India Gross Rs 74 crore Expected Total Worldwide Gross USD 285 Million

Final Destination: Bloodlines Opened Modestly But Ended Up Doing Spectacularly In Its Full Run, Despite Competition

Final Destination: Bloodlines opened to a modest Rs 4.35 crore net on Thursday including late night previews of Wednesday. After showing a growth on its first Friday, it grew further on Saturday and Sunday, despite new found competition in the last installment of the Mission Impossible series. The movie crossed the Rs 50 crore net mark on its 18th day and managed to add another Rs 10 crore net in the remainder of its run, for a Rs 60.50 crore net cume.

Final Destination: Bloodlines Becomes The Most Successful Movie Of The Franchise

Final Destination: Bloodlines is the most successful film of the horror-fantasy franchise. The success of Bloodlines shows that the audience is still very much invested in this franchise. Even after many years, the scares and the campiness of the Final Destination movies, get the audience. This franchise has redefined horror movies from a budgeting standpoint too. Due to the nicheness of the genre, most producers did not mount horror movies on high budgets. Final Destination movies showed that there is recovery possible even for high budget horror films if they manage to excite and scare its audience in equal measure.

Final Destination: Bloodlines soon drops on digital.

