Taylor Swift Earns Best Girlfriend Title with Surprise Shake It Off Performance at Travis Kelce’s TEU Concert, Watch

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at Travis Kelce’s Tight End University (TEU) concert in Nashville on Tuesday, June 24. The pop star took the stage during the celebration to perform her hit song Shake It Off, drawing loud cheers from fans and NFL players in attendance.

The concert was part of the ongoing events for Tight End University, an annual multi-day training and bonding event co-founded by Kelce, San Francisco 49ers’ George Kittle, and former Carolina Panthers’ Greg Olsen. This year marks the fifth edition of TEU.

Advertisement

Taylor Swift stepped onto the stage wearing a black top, black mini skirt, gold-buckle belt, and black boots. Her hair was styled in a ponytail with her signature fringe. Holding her guitar, she nodded to the theme of the event before starting her performance by saying something about 'the tight ends,' referencing the NFL tight end group behind the TEU.

Fan videos posted on X (formerly Twitter) captured Kelce dancing along to the song from the side of the stage. In one clip, Kelce was seen snapping his fingers and encouraging the crowd by waving his arm after the performance. While a voice in the background was heard saying, “Oh yeah, baby,” it’s unclear if it was Kelce. However, he could be heard shouting “Hell yeah” as Swift wrapped up the performance and hugged her bandmates.

Here’s what happened at Tight End University’s opening night party

Advertisement

The concert was part of a series of events organized to celebrate TEU’s fifth year. It included training sessions, film study, and evening entertainment. The night before the concert, Swift and Kelce walked the red carpet at the opening night party, where they were seen holding hands and posing for pictures.

In fan-shared footage, Kelce had his arm around Swift and leaned in for a kiss. The couple was also seen singing along to 'Love Story' and dancing together during the party.

According to US Weekly, Travis Kelce addressed attendees at the opening event, saying, “Don’t be afraid to shake some hands, meet everybody.” He added, “The event is so unique because you get to see everybody outside of the facemask, man.”

Guests at the party included NFL tight ends like George Kittle and Isaiah Likely, along with their partners. Other names present were comedian Theo Von and Greg Olsen with his wife, Kara Dooley.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s NYC Date Night: NFL Star Protects Pop Star With Sweet Gesture