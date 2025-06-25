Samantha Ruth Prabhu flexes her muscles and biceps as she sweats it out at the gym

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been inspiring her fans continuously when it comes to her fitness goals. The actress maintains a healthy lifestyle and rarely misses out on working out at the gym. Her recent glimpse is proof of her dedicated fitness goals as the diva flaunts her perfectly toned body.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu flexes her biceps

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Citadel: Honey Bunny star dropped a picture of herself from the gym. She can be seen wearing sportswear while sweating it out with a rigorous workout.

What grabbed attention was that the diva gave a peek into her process and flaunted her fit biceps in the picture.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s link-up rumours with Raj Nidimoru

In other news, the actress continues to stay in the limelight with never-ending link-up rumors. The Oo Antava fame is said to be dating filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, and fans are quite sure that they are together.

Whenever the diva posts pictures from her vacations and trips, fans are quick to conclude that those might be taken by Raj himself, as he too accompanies her on holidays.

However, none of them have ever commented or even reacted to these speculations, adding further fuel to the buzz.

When Samantha got angry at paparazzi and looked irritated on a call

A few days back, Samantha was spotted exiting the gym when she was surrounded by paparazzi for pictures. However, the diva, who was on a phone call at the moment, looked irritated and was in no mood to get clicked.

She said, ‘Stop it, guys,’ and rushed towards her car, avoiding the shutterbugs on her way.

