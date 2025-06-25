Pinkvilla Predicts: The Opening Day Collection of Maa, Kannappa, Nikita Roy, Metro In Dino, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Maalik, Saiyaara and War 2

The Indian box office is buzzing with excitement. There is an exciting bunch of movies, from emotional dramas to high-octane action flicks and romantic tales, set to release in the next couple of months. Pinkvilla brings you the opening day box office predictions for Maa, Metro... In Dino, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Maalik Saiyaara and War 2, based on current hype, star power, and market trends.

India Net Opening Day Box Office Predictions

1. Maa

Kajol’s Maa, a horror-drama from the world of Shaitaan, releases on June 27, 2025. Going by its gripping trailer and Kajol’s star power, the movie is expected to open at Rs 4.25-4.75 crore net. This is going to be seen as a reasonable start for a women-led film which competes with an accepted Sitaare Zameen Par.

2. Kannappa (Hindi)

Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa also releases in Hindi on 27th June, 2025. The movie boasts of an ensemble with the country's biggest of actors, from Akshay Kumar to Mohanlal, Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal. The devotional-actioner looks to open in the vicinity of Rs 50 lakh net as things stand.

3. Nikita Roy

Sonakshi Sinha makes her comeback with a gritty thriller, Nikita Roy. The movie lacks awareness and may open in the Rs 20 lakh range.

4. Metro In Dino

Anurag Basu’s Metro... In Dino, a romantic anthology with Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sara Ali Khan, Nina Gupta, Anupam Kher, Aditya Roy Kapur and others, hits theaters on July 4, 2025. Its soulful vibe is likely to draw multiplex crowds despite facing stiff competition from Jurassic World: Rebirth. The opening day prediction for the movie is Rs 3.75-4.25 crore net, a low number for a costly ensemble. The movie, needless to say, relies on strong word of mouth.

5. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Vikrant Massey and debutant Shanaya Kapoor star in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, a romantic drama releasing on July 11, 2025. The teaser’s emotional pull has sparked interest, and it’s predicted to open at Rs 1.50-2 crore net, banking on urban audiences. It faces competition from Rajkummar Rao led Maalik and Warner Bros Superman.

6. Maalik

Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar's Maalik, directed by Pulkit, arrives on 11th July, 2025. The teaser caught attention of the audiences but since then, the other units have not been received too well. At present, considering all the competition that it faces, the movie looks to net Rs 2.5-3 crore.

7. Saiyaara

Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, launching Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, releases on July 18, 2025. The romantic saga’s intense teaser suggests a youthful appeal, with an expected opening of Rs 3.5-3.75 crore net.

8. War 2 (Hindi)

Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr.’s War 2, the sequel to the 2019 hit, storms theaters on August 14, 2025. Backed by YRF, it’s expected to roar with a Rs 57.5-58 crore net opening. Bollywood may well see its biggest theatrical day on 15th August, 2025 if War gets the acceptance that it is looking for.

The India Net Opening Day Prediction Of Indian Movies In Hindi Is As Under

Date Movie Net Opening Day 27th June, 2025 Maa Rs 4.25 - Rs 4.75 crore 27th June, 2025 Kanappa (Hindi) Rs 50 lakh 27th June, 2025 Nikita Roy Rs 20 lakh 4th July, 2025 Metro... In Dino Rs 3.75 - Rs 4.25 crore 11th July, 2025 Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Rs 1.50-Rs 2 crore 11th July, 2025 Maalik Rs 2.50-Rs 3 crore 18th July, 2025 Saiyaara Rs 3.50 - Rs 3.75 crore 14th August, 2025 War 2 Rs 57.50 - Rs 58 crore

Movies like Dhadak 2, Son Of Sardaar 2 and Param Sundari have not been listed here because either the first video unit of the movie is not out or the release date is unclear. Once these things are clear, they will be listed along with the other movies.

