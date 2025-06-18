Why are fans comparing Squid Game and BLACKPINK's Jisoo's casting for Omniscient Reader: The Prophet?

Jisoo is set to make her much-awaited big screen debut with Omniscient Reader: The Prophet. Her fans are budding with excitement to see her take up a thrilling role in a project alongside an ensemble cast. Due to the unique premise and big budget of the film, curiosity regarding Jisoo's casting in it made rounds. On June 17, director Kim Byung Woo explained the reasoning behind picking her for the role, however, fans found it irrational.

Director revealed reason for casting BLACKPINK's Jisoo in Omniscient Reader: The Prophet

On June 17, Omniscient Reader: The Prophet's main cast and the director attended the production briefing session of the upcoming action-fantasy film. The event brought together the ensemble cast of Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Min Ho, Chae Soo Bin, Shin Seung Ho and Nana. During the event, director Kim Byung Woo opened up on why he cast Jisoo as Lee Ji Hye and praised her, as reported by K-media outlet Maeil Business Newspaper.

According to the director, the BLACKPINK membe's "passion" and work ethic was what led him to make the choice. Her dedication, particularly during script readings and prep sessions impressed him. "I believed it was right to work with someone who would give their all," he mentioned. He further stated, "Jisoo put in a lot of effort to suit the character, and now, I’m very satisfied with her performance."

His reasoning for picking Jisoo for her professionalism and hard work didn't sit right with fans.

Check out fan reactions to the director's reasoning for casting Jisoo in Omniscient Reader: The Prophet role

Fans found director Kim Byung Woo's statement absurd, and took to theqoo to call it "ridiculous". They raised questions such as, “Are other actors not trying hard, then?” They felt that it was "giving déjà vu from that Squid Game director interview, almost the same vibe.” Although they did not mention which specific casting of Squid Game the comment indicated the past controversy regarding offering major roles to K-pop artists like Jo Yuri.

As per fans, their existing fame as an idol and the showmakers' aim to attract "international audiences," helped them secure such crucial roles.

