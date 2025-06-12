Han Ji Eun opens up on 'top star friend' Lee Min Ho, reveals 'thoughtful' side of When the Stars Gossip co-star

Han Ji Eun thrilled fans by opening up about her friendship with Lee Min Ho. Despite limited casual interactions beyond their drama When the Stars Gossip, and it's promotional events, the two actors, apparently formed a strong bond during filming. She recently shared more about their friendship, and about Lee Min Ho's kind demeanor on the June 11 episode of MBC's Radio Star.

Advertisement

Lee Min Ho befriended Han Ji Eun during When the Stars Gossip's filming

When the Stars Gossip co-actors Han Ji Eun and Lee Min Ho are just a year apart in age. So it was pretty evident why they bonded so quickly. Sharing the details of her first encounter with the Boys Over Flowers star, Han Ji Eun said, "Min Ho has such strong features, I thought it would be hard to approach him or become friends.” She admitted to initially walking on eggshells around him, but later he made her warm up to him.

He broke her first impression of him and "turned out to be so down-to-earth," as per her. She recounted the cast dinner after their first script reading session, when Lee Min Ho asked to be friends with her. She mentioned him casually saying "We’re the same age, let’s be friends." That made it super easy for them to vibe and they quickly became tight on set.

Advertisement

Han Ji Eun appreciated Lee Min Ho's considerate nature

Han Ji Eun further heaped praises on Lee Min Ho's personality, revealing that he often took the initiative to plan casual get-togethers, even in the absence of official wrap parties. "He would book restaurants and invite everyone after shoots — really thoughtful," she elaborated, highlighting his considerate nature. It made When the Stars Gossip cast and crew bond better, leading to natural-flowing chemistry on set.

Although When the Stars Gossip wrapped up its finale with a modest 2.6% viewership rating and fell short of expectations given its hefty 50 billion KRW production budget, Han Ji Eun cherished the personal connection she made, sweetly remarking. "Even though the drama didn’t do well, I got a top star friend out of it," she said.

ALSO READ: What's Lee Min Ho doing after Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint? Know plot, cast and filming details for Assassins role