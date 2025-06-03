Justin Bieber Calls Out 'Audacity' of People to Dictate Others' Lives Amid Mean Remark Towards Hailey: 'Who Are You...'

Justin Bieber shares a cryptic post on his social media, calling out the audacity of people trying to control others' lives. The musician's post comes weeks after he was slammed by the fans over his mean remarks about his wife, Hailey Bieber.

He confessed in the now-deleted caption that during an argument, he told the Rhode founder that she would never be able to make it on the Vogue magazine cover.

Advertisement

As for his latest post, Bieber grabbed a lot of attention from the audience, who went on to share their thoughts about the write-up in the comment section.

Justin Bieber's cryptic post

Taking to his Instagram account, the Baby singer went on to pen, "Telling other humans they deserve something Is like raising someone else's kids."

He further added, "Who are you to tell someone what someone should or shouldn't have. The audacity, That's not your place. God decides what we deserve."

Meanwhile, the singer's followers went on to remind Bieber about his comments aimed at his wife. One of the users wrote, "You told Hailey she couldn't be on a cover of Vogue; isn't that telling her she couldn't have something?"

Another fan shared, "Didn't you just tell this girl she couldn't be on vogue." The third netizen thought, "bold statement after sharing with the universe, you told hailey she would never make it on vogue."

Advertisement

Justin Bieber's comments about wife Hailey Bieber's Vogue cover appearance

As for the remarks by Justin Bieber that sparked controversy, the Grammy-winning singer recalled being mean and insulting towards his wife, Hailey Bieber.

Sharing a picture of Baldwin-Bieber on the Vogue cover, the musician stated in the caption, "Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue. Yikes I know, so mean."

He continued to write, "So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn't get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken."

The note sparked outrage among fans, who questioned the musician's treatment of his wife.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber Breaks Silence on 'Lies' About His Relationship With Wife Hailey: 'Hard Not to be Jealous'