Benz: Nivin Pauly to play main antagonist in Raghava Lawrence starrer by Lokesh Kanagaraj?

The Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe, aka LCU, is expanding further with the Raghava Lawrence starrer Benz. As the movie is already making quite a buzz, the makers have dropped a tease on its casting, and it seems the Malayalee star, Nivin Pauly, would be involved in it.

In a recent post, the makers of G Squad dropped an update on social media, teasing the introduction of their villain. Sharing the same, an official announcement would be made on June 4, 2025, and they penned, “You are ‘N’ot Ready for this. That’s it. That’s the clue. #BenzCastReveal Tomorrow.”

While a teasing image of the character has been dropped, several reports indicate that Nivin Pauly would be handling the main baddie role. However, it would only be confirmed in due time.

Makers of Benz tease their villain character

The upcoming Tamil-language action thriller features Raghava Lawrence in the titular character, with Remo director Bakkiyaraj Kannan handling the directorial duties.

Coming under the LCU, the movie was co-written by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who co-produces the venture under his own production house. As the 4th installment of the cinematic universe comes into fruition, Vaathi fame Samyuktha would be playing the female lead.

Interestingly, musical sensation and AA22 composer Sai Abhyankkar will mark his debut as a music director with this film.

Lokesh Kanagaraj had previously included three films in his cinematic universe, which include the Karthi-starrer Kaithi, Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, and Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay. With the director already dropping details of its potential future, Benz would mark the first time a movie within the universe would not be helmed by the Master director.

Coming to Kanagaraj’s work front, the director is soon set to hit the big screens with the movie Coolie starring Rajinikanth. The upcoming action film is slated for release on August 14, 2025, with Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao playing key roles.

With Aamir Khan expected to appear in a cameo, the film features an ensemble supporting cast that includes Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and others.

On the other hand, Nivin Pauly recently wrapped up the shoot of his film Baby Girl. Apart from that, the Premam actor has movies like Dolby Dineshan and Dear Students, alongside Nayanthara, and more in his lineup.

