Bollywood Newswrap, June 3: Rajkummar Rao’s Maalik teaser out, Cocktail 2 set for August shoot and more

Here are the top 5 news stories of June 3, 2025:

1. Maalik teaser OUT

Rajkummar Rao’s much-awaited Maalik teaser was released recently. He is seen in a ruthless avatar playing the role of a gangster. The teaser is making waves for all the right reasons. Fans and celebs couldn’t contain their excitement after the release. Stars like Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and more took to social media to praise it.

2. Cocktail 2 to go on floors in August

Pinkvilla exclusively got the news that Cocktail 2 will go on floors in August this year. A source informed us that the film will be shot in India and Europe, with completion of the shooting scheduled for January 2026. It stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna.

3. Vishal Jethwa on rumors of rift between Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter

A video that went viral earlier suggested that things aren't good between Homebound co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. Now, in a conversation with Zoom, Vishal Jethwa refuted such rumors and said, "Yeh sab baatein ban jaati hai. Aisa kuchh hai nahi. Maine Ishaan-Janhvi ko kaam karte dekha hai aur wo bahut hi comfortably kaam kar sakte hain." (I have seen Ishaan and Janhvi working together, and they are comfortable with each other).

Addressing the viral video where Janhvi Kapoor appeared to ignore Ishaan Khatter's extended hand on stage, Vishal Jethwa clarified what actually happened. The actor explained he was helping Janhvi with the tail of her outfit and wasn't sure how to manage it. He added that when Ishaan offered his hand, Janhvi was likely holding her outfit, which is why she didn't respond, suggesting there was no intentional snub, just a moment of practical distraction.

4. Aamir Khan considers several scripts before sealing deal with Rajkumar Hirani

Aamir Khan is all set for the release of Sitaare Zameen Par. He will next be seen in the Rajkumar Hirani-directed biopic of Dadasaheb Phalke. Now, a source exclusively told Pinkvilla, "While Raju was working on Dadasaheb Phalke, Aamir was simultaneously creatively involved to develop multiple scripts – ranging from two Rajkumar Santoshi films: Char Din Ki Zindagi and Andaz Apna Apna 2, to Ujjwal Nikam biopic with Dinesh Vijan, the Anurag Basu directed Kishore Kumar, and a film with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra among others."

The source also talked about PK and shared, "There's a definite idea for PK 2, which Hirani, Abhijat, and Aamir are excited about, and they will revisit it after the Dadasaheb Phalke. It's a plot that organically leads itself to a sequel, with Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, but the boat is far away from sailing. Ranbir too is aware of the idea and is excited to play an alien," the source concludes.

5. Ananya Panday on changing herself to please her partner

In a recent conversation, Ananya Panday shared that when she's truly in love, she tends to ignore warning signs in her partner. She also confessed that she often molds herself to match the person she's dating, whether it's by adopting their movie preferences or mirroring their fashion choices. She attributed this behavior to her tendency to please others and admitted, 'it's not good'.

