Why is ASTRO’s JinJin exempt from military service? Fantagio reveals diagnosis amid Cha Eun Woo’s band acceptance

ASTRO member JinJin’s autoimmune disease diagnosis was revealed to the fans. In an update shared by the group’s management agency, it was announced to fans that the leader of the team will not be enlisting for mandatory military service. An examination from South Korea’s Military Manpower Administration, a body under the ROK’s Military Defence, found him unfit for service, thereby exempting the singer from mandatory service.

The update from Fantagio shared very little information about the diagnosis, however, it was clarified to fans that it does not affect the singer’s regular functioning. Check out the full notice below.

“Hello, this is Fantagio.

This is in regard to ASTRO member JinJin’s military service status.

JinJin has been judged unfit to serve in the military after a detailed medical examination by the Military Manpower Administration due to health issues related to an autoimmune condition.

We would like to inform you that while he has been exempt from military service, his condition does not cause any problems in his daily life. He is required to visit the hospital regularly for checkups and to manage his health. According to a medical opinion, it would be difficult for him to enlist for military service, and hence, he has been granted an exemption from mandatory military duty.

Above all, we will continue to support his activities as an artist, with his health as the top priority.

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the fans for your constant love and support, and we kindly ask for your continued interest in JinJin’s future work.

Thank you.”

Recently, it was revealed that singer and actor Cha Eun Woo, who is also a member of the K-pop group ASTRO, has decided to enlist for his own military service. After careful application and approval, he has been admitted to a special arm of the ROK military band. The True Beauty star is set to begin his compulsory service on July 28, making him the 2nd member from the JinJin-led team to enlist for service. Previously, the oldest member, MJ, completed his national duty, returning on November 8, 2023, after serving for 18 months, also in the military band.

