The Bold and the Beautiful June 3 Episode Recap: Luna Lashes Out at Steffy, DEETS

The new episode of The Bold and the Beautiful begins with Luna showing up at the Cliff house and lashing out at Steffy. After stepping in, Luna went on to threaten Steffy and warned her to pick up the phone. Steffy reveals to Luna that she is done with her and so is Finn.

Hearing that, Luna loses it and begs Steffy to let her reunite with her father. The latter is not having it and makes it clear to Luna that Finn did not want her because of her actions. She also goes on to remind Luna about her killing two people and almost getting Steffy out of her way too.

Trying to convince Steffy, she tells her that she is no longer the same girl. She has changed. However, her actions are speaking louder than words.

On the other hand, Finn had made it clear to his mother that he has nothing to do with Luna, and Li wants him to remember that. Li tells Finn that though Luna is his daughter, she killed people and also tried to kill his wife. He should now look to safeguard Steffy and the children.

Finn heads home and finds Luna and Steffy having a major showdown. He goes and stands next to Steffy and asks Luna to leave. Instead of walking out, Luna went on to make an emotional plea to Finn.

Meanwhile, Deacon meets with Sheila and finds her lost in her thoughts. He asks her to tell what was going on. Sheila decides not to hide anymore and tells Deacon that she was thinking about her son and her grandchildren.

As for Ridge, he takes a day off from all his meetings and spends his time flirting with Taylor. As the couple gets loved up, they go on to talk about how their daughter has won gold after marrying Finn.

