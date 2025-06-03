2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival: From Jelly Roll and Tate McRae to Ed Sheeran, LIST of Performing Artists

The iHeartRadio Music Festival has released the list of artists performing at the event, set to take place in September. The ceremony, which will last for two nights, will feature a different set of musicians performing on the music festival stage, accompanied by their fans cheering them on.

For the lineup of the artists performing at the event, the names include Jelly Roll, Ed Sheeran, Tate McRae, and Maroon 5. Other musicians set to take the center stage include Mariah Carey, Bryan Adams, Feid, GloRilla, John Fogerty, Justice, Lil Wayne, LL COOL J, Sammy Hagar, The Offspring, and Tim McGraw, with others to be announced soon.

Everything we know about iHeartRadio Music Festival 2025

This year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest, and the show will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Moreover, the audience will be able to catch the live broadcast on iHeart Media radio stations nationwide.

The performances from the event will be streamed live on Hulu for subscribers of the digital platform. Meanwhile, the Eligible Capital cardholders will have access to the presale tickets.

Moreover, the tickets will be available for purchase from Wednesday, June 13, and the window will remain open until Friday, June 15. The audience will also be able to attend the pre-event party, where LL COOL J will perform on the first day, and Jelly Roll will entertain the fans on the final day.

The iHeartRadio Music Festival organizers went on to reveal that the listeners of the show on the radio stations will get a chance to take a trip to Las Vegas.

The event will open on September 19, with the curtains drawing on the next day.

