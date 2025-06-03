Kylie Jenner Shares Plastic Surgery Secrets for ‘Perfect’ Bust Job: Size to Doctor, All DEETS of Chest Enhancement Procedure

Kylie Jenner detailed the procedure of her breast enhancement surgery to a fan who was curious about going through the process herself. In 2023, the media personality revealed she had gotten a b*ob job at the age of 19. Initially not owning up to it, Jenner claimed that she had been economical with the truth over the years.

Meanwhile, a fan on TikTok went on to ask for the mom of two’s advice on plastic surgery to grow her chest bigger. While the user thought that Jenner would never notice her message, she joyfully shared that the Keeping Up With Kardashians star provided her with the exact details of the procedure.

Kylie Jenner helps a fan with exact details of her chest enhancement surgery

On the social media platform, a user who goes by the username Rachel Leary uploaded a video of herself urging Jenner to share the exact information about her procedure. The fan also praised the reality TV star and stated that Jenner had “the most perfect, natural b*ob job ever!”

In the caption, Leary wrote, “Help a girl out @Kylie Jenner, I just want to know how to get them to sit like that, respectfully.”

Spilling every single detail from profile to the surgeon, Jenner commented on it all. She wrote, “445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!! garth fisher!!! hope this helps lol.”

In her 2023 The Kardashians episode, Kylie shared that she underwent the procedure before welcoming her first child, Stormi.

In season three of the Hulu series, Jenner discussed getting the surgery done and later regretting it. While speaking to her best friend, Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou on the show, the mom of two said, “I had beautiful breasts, like natural t*ts, just gorgeous, like perfect size, perfect everything, and I just wished, obviously, I never got them done to begin with.”

She claimed that the only advice she has for those who want to get it done is to wait till having kids.

