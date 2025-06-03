Blake Lively Trying to Escape Through Medical Records? Actress' Team Reacts to Justin Baldoni's New Claims

Justin Baldoni’s attorneys are called out by Blake Lively’s lawyers over the claims that the actress is trying to hide her medical records. Amid the ongoing legal battle between the It Ends With Us co-stars, the filmmaker’s lawyers went on to state that the movie star tried to withdraw her lawsuit against Baldoni due to “intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress.”

According to new media reports, it was stated that Justin’s attorneys attempted to get the actress to sign a HIPAA document, which would grant officials access to the mother of four’s therapy notes and other medical records.

The lawyers needed the documents to retrieve evidence against her in defense of the actor-director, and claimed that to stop them from doing so, the Green Lantern actress tried to withdraw her case.

In the new progress, Lively’s lawyers fired back at Baldoni’s attorneys, claiming their statements to be “misleading.”

Blake Lively’s lawyer’s letter to the judge

In response to Justin Baldoni’s team’s claims, the actress’ lawyers penned a letter to the judge seeking to fight against the new filing.

The documents read, “As the Wayfarer Parties make abundantly clear in their Motion, Ms. Lively voluntarily agreed to withdraw her infliction of emotional distress claims on Friday, May 30. Ms. Lively did so in good faith to streamline the dispute in the ordinary litigation process, given the damages she otherwise anticipates recovering.”

They further added, “Counsel for the Wayfarer Parties concede and are aware that this renders their discovery moot. Motion at 3. But they also have been desperately searching for an angle to make a show out of Ms. Lively’s decision to streamline her case.”

The lawsuit by Blake Lively was first filed in December, six months after the release of their movie It Ends With Us. Justin Baldoni went on to file a countercase against the actress and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, on the grounds of extortion and defamation.

