5 unmissable Nana Patekar OTT films with iconic dialogues that continue to echo in cinema lovers’ hearts

Bollywood actor Nana Patekar is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. Having been in the industry for several decades, he has given some films and dialogues making a special place in the hearts of the audiences. Let’s take a look at his 5 iconic dialogues from OTT films that fans can’t forget to date.

Advertisement

1. Krantiveer (1994)

OTT Platform: Zee 5 and Amazon Prime Video

Krantiveer, starring Nana Patekar and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles, is one of the major hits of that time. The film revolves around the journey of a young man who is devastated by the loss of his parents. Having no aim in life, he arrives in a town ruled by corrupt politicians and mafias.

The drunk man heads nowhere but fate makes him meet a fearless journalist, driven by a mission for justice, who inspires him to get over his situation. She helps her change into a completely different person and fight for the justice of the oppressed against the powerful people of the town.

“Aa gaye meri maut ka tamasha dekhne. Ab mujhe latka denge, zubaan aise bahar ayegi, ankhen bahar ayegi, thodi der latakta rahunga. Fir ye mera bhai mujhe niche utarega, fir aap charcha karte ghar chale jaoge, khana khaoge so jaoge.” Well, this dialogue is definitely memorable.

Advertisement

2. Welcome (2007)

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar

“Bhagwan ka diya sab kuch hai, daulat hai, shohrat hai, izzat hai,” this iconic dialogue has a separate fan base. Starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, and Paresh Rawal alongside Nana Patekar, Welcome is a perfect example of a cult classic. We bet you will go ROFL with each and every dialogue of the film.

In this chaotic comedy, Uday (Nana Patekar) and Majnu (Anil Kapoor) want to get their sister Sanjana (Katrina Kaif) married. But, her don family ties scare everyone away. Rajiv (Akshay Kumar) enters the scene and saves Sanjana from a fire, instantly falling for her. The dons are impressed with their pair, but Rajiv’s uncle, Dr. Ghungroo (Paresh Rawal), unaware of their criminal background, agrees. But the truth doesn't stay hidden for a long time.

As love blooms and families clash, a wild series of events unfolds, leading to an unexpected, hilarious twist. The chemistry between Anil and Nana is the highlight of the film. After the success of the film, makers released its sequel Welcome Back. The third part Welcome To The Jungle is also all set to release soon.

Advertisement

3. Tirangaa (1993)

OTT Platform: Zee 5 and Amazon Prime Video

You definitely cannot forget Nana Patekar’s famous dialogue “Pandra sau ki naukri karne wala, ek din tujhe dedh sau ka kafan pehnayega.” Nana Patekar starred in the iconic film alongside veteran actor Raaj Kumar. Directed by Mehul Kumar, it also starred Harish Kumar, Mamta Kulkarni, and Varsha Usgaonkar.

The film revolves around Suryadev Singh (played by Raaj Kumar) who teams up with hot-headed cop Wagle (played by Nana Patekar) to prevent the antagonist Pralayanath Gendaswami, who kidnapped scientists to build nuclear missiles against India.

After faking his death to outsmart the enemy, Suryadev thwarts multiple assassination attempts and exposes the conspiracy. What happens next will grab all your attention.

4. Parinda (1989)

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Remember Nana Patekar’s “Dhanda Kishan, dhande mein koi kissi ka bhai nahi hota” dialogue. Yes, we are talking about the film Parinda. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the crime drama stars Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

The storyline revolves around Mumbai where Kishen gets influenced by a ruthless d*ug lord Anna and gets indulged in the underworld. Meanwhile, her brother Karan comes back from the U.S. to reunite with his love, Paro. As their paths meet, the film explores themes of loyalty, love, and the deep divide between a life of crime and a chance at redemption.

5. Ghulam-e-Mustafa (1997)

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Ghulam-e-Mustafa’s famous dialogue “Jaan mat maangna, iski bazaar mein koi keemat nahi hai” has etched a special place in our hearts. Directed by Partho Ghosh, the film featured Nana Patekar and Raveena Tandon in key roles. Ghulam-e-Mustafa revolves around a contract k*ller devoted to his faith, who was raised and trained by the powerful don Shanta Prasad, whom he calls Abba.

Soon cupid strikes an arrow and he falls in love with a dancer linked with their enemies. However, she passes away leaving him in shock. He then leaves the world of crime behind to live a simple life leading his ‘abba’ to turn against him.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nana Patekar is all set for his upcoming film Housefull 5 alongside Akshay Kumar. Fans can’t wait to see what he has in store for the audiences this time.

Advertisement

Stay tuned!