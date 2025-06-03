WATCH: Virat Kohli kicks off IPL 2025 final prep with special puja at his restaurant

Cricketer Virat Kohli makes headlines very often for his matches, cute gestures for his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, and his spiritual trips. Now, he is all set for the final match of IPL 2025. The game will be held between RCB and PBKS today (June 3). Ahead of the game, the cricketer performed a special puja at his restaurant, and the video of the event is now going viral all over the internet.

In the video, a young boy dressed in an RCB t-shirt is seen walking into Virat Kohli’s restaurant holding an aarti thali in his hands. Right behind him, a pandit follows with a shankh, making his way inside to perform the rituals, just moments before the start of the IPL 2025 final.

The atmosphere looked all filled with devotion, setting a spiritual tone ahead of the big match. Fans expressed excitement for the game in the comments section.

Earlier, Virat Kohli’s pub and restaurant also stirred headlines for getting into legal trouble. As per a report in The Hindu, the Cubbon Park Police registered a case against the restaurant for breaking rules under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) as the restaurant didn’t have a separate smoking area.

They conducted raids at several restaurants, including Virat’s One8 Commune, after getting a tip and found the restaurant lacking a smoking area. The report stated that they booked the staff and management under Sections 4 and 21 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) for failing to provide a separate smoking zone.

In fact, the restaurant had also landed in legal trouble back in 2024. The case was registered by the same police station for staying open beyond the hours permitted.

As IPL 2025 is nearing, fans couldn’t contain their excitement. There’s another reason to be excited about this match, too. Aamir Khan will attend the event and will be seen promoting his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par. He will join actor-politician Ravi Kishan in the Bhojpuri commentary box and showcase his Bhojpuri-speaking skills alongside Hindi commentary during the cricket match.

