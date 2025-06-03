Will Prince Harry Change Family's Last Name to Spencer Amid Feud With Royals? Know About Secret Chat With Princess Diana's Brother

Prince Harry is allegedly planning on changing his family name to Spencer. The title was used by Princess Diana as her surname. The Duke of Sussex has reportedly discussed it with his uncle and the former Princess of Wales' brother, Charles.

According to the Daily Mail reports, Harry taking his mother's last name would mean the abandonment of the Mountbatten-Windsor title, which has been used by the British Royal family for ages.

Prince Harry's suggestion of changing his last name comes almost five years after the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex took an exit from Buckingham Palace. Moreover, the former royal member has also locked horns with the Prince of Wales and the monarch since.

As for his chat with Charles Spencer, Prince Harry met his uncle during one of his rare visits to his home country. However, Spencer asked the Duke not to take such a step, as it would invite new legal challenges.

Charles Spencer's advice to Prince Harry

Speaking about Prince Harry's conversation with his uncle Charles, a friend of the Duke's revealed to the media portal, "They had a very amicable conversation and Spencer advised him against taking such a step."

Meanwhile, Harry himself has used Wales as his last name, as both his parents were known as the Prince and Princess of Wales. As for his children, both Archie and Lilibet add Mountbatten-Windsor to their names.

Previously opening up about her Sussex family name, Meghan Markle shared with People Magazine that she did not realise the deeper meaning attached to the name until she had children.

The Duchess went on to explain, "It's our shared name as a family, and I guess I hadn't recognized how meaningful that would be to me until we had children." She further added, "I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H, and I all have together. It means a lot to me."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married each other in 2018 and left the royal family in 2020, following the birth of their son.

