BTS’ V earns plaque for 1 billion streams on Love Me Again; see how fans are celebrating Taehyung's win

BTS member V's emotionally rich R&B track Love Me Again, from his debut solo album Layover, surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify. BTS' official Instagram handle shared the news of V receiving a special plaque from Spotify for his achievement on May 7. By sharing a picture of the memento, they thanked V's fans for supporting him. Following that, numerous BTS ARMY took to social media to express their warm regards and convey their congratulatory messages to the artist.

Kim Taehyung's Love Me Again, released September 8, 2023, achieved significant milestones, including surpassing 800 million streams on Spotify. The music video also surpassed 114 million views on YouTube. Furthermore, the soulful track was voted Favorite New Music by Billboard. Adding to its list of achievements, the song received the glimmering 1 billion streams plaque from Spotify. The impressive feat made V part of the elite billions club, just like two other members of his group, BTS.

Before V, Jimin and Jungkook receiving the splendid accolade. The BTS' youngest received the plaque for 1 billion streams on his Golden album's songs—Standing Next To You, Left and Right, and Seven feat. Latto. Jimin joined the billions club with the FACE album's Like Crazy and the MUSE album's Who. Completing the maknae line, we have V attaining the same feat with Love Me Again. Fans are thrilled at the news, with a lot of them stating, "So incredibly proud of him."

They also lauded the artist's loyal fanbase for streaming the song over a billion times and making V earn the accolade. They also praised the artist, saying, "He deserves all the love and support. I'm so proud of him for doing it without any promotions or help." It indicated the popular notion of the fandom that BTS' agency, HYBE-owned BIGHIT MUSIC, lacked subsequently in terms of promotions of his solo ventures. They accused the company of being partial towards V in this respect.

However, regardless of all odds, the artist proved his global influence through numbers and fans are more than happy. Some even wished they could make the song re-chart on global music ranking lists like Billboard, showcasing their unwavering support for V.

